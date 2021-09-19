Nigeria to incorporate state-oil firm NNPC, board appointed

ABUJA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Nigeria's President Muhammadu
Buhari said on Sunday he had appointed a board for state-oil
firm NNPC and directed that it should be incorporated within six
months, a move that could allow it to sell shares in the future.
Buhari, who doubles as petroleum minister, signed an oil
bill into law last month that has been in the works for nearly
two decades, aiming to overhaul the sector and turn the
state-owned oil company into a private firm.
The new oil law requires NNPC to be incorporated within six
months, Buhari said in a statement, appointing Ifeanyi Ararume
as NNPC chairman and its current Chief Executive Mele Kyari to
lead the firm.
Kyari has said NNPC could consider an initial public
offering (IPO) within three years. The incorporation could pave
the way for NNPC to sell shares.
Buhari said last month that NNPC made its first profit in 44
years in 2020.
