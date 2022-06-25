Nigeria to issue marginal oilfield licences next week, regulator says

ABUJA, June 25 (Reuters) - Nigeria will issue prospecting
licences on Tuesday to companies that won rights to develop
marginal oilfields, the petroleum industry regulator said on
Saturday, some two years after authorities sought bids for the
oil blocks.
Marginal fields are smaller oil blocks located onshore and
in shallow waters and are typically developed by local
companies.
Gbenga Komolafe, head of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum
Regulatory Commission, said in a statement that issuing the
licences was one of the most critical tasks for the agency,
which was established last year after Nigeria passed a new
petroleum law.
Nigeria, Africa's biggest oil producer and exporter, wants
to boost production from the fields to bolster state finances
and increase local participation in the oil sector, which
provides the bulk of the country's foreign exchange.
While local companies have become increasingly important to
the industry, it remains dominated by international oil majors
that are selling onshore assets to concentrate on deep-water
drilling.
