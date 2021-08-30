Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nigeria to launch Eurobond on Oct. 11, with Lagos, NY roadshows

08/30/2021 | 08:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria will launch its planned Eurobond issue on Oct. 11, its finance minister said on Monday.

Zainab Ahmed also said the country would hold roadshows for the dollar-denominated issuance in Lagos and New York.

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has previously said the Eurobonds are aimed at raising funds for external borrowing of 2.343 trillion naira ($5.7 billion) earmarked in the 2021 spending plan to partly finance the government's deficit.

Nigeria, Africa's largest economy, is struggling to boost growth after exiting its second recession since 2016 in the fourth quarter of last year. Its incoming statistician-general has said the nation is targeting gross domestic product growth above 5% for 2021.

Its economy grew 5.01% in the second quarter, according to statistics released last week, as an easing of COVID-19 lockdown measures and an increase in vaccinations boosted commercial activities. However, persistently high inflation has dogged the nation.

($1 = 411.5000 naira)

(Reporting by Felix Onuah and Chijioke Ohuocha; Writing by Libby George; Editing by Alison Williams and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:27aIvory Coast set for bumper cocoa crop after heavy rains
RE
08:26aHousing affordability to worsen near-term, even as price rises cool off
RE
08:24aNigeria to launch Eurobond on Oct. 11, with Lagos, NY roadshows
RE
08:22aChina says move to curb disorderly expansion of capital has shown initial results- state media
RE
08:13aGerman inflation hits fresh 13-yr high in August
RE
08:10aCautious Fed keeps stocks happy, oil slips from highs
RE
08:05aCirsova Publishing to Collect Nearly-Lost Pulp Works of Julian Hawthorne
SE
08:02aToyota to restart self-driving Olympic village vehicles with more safety staff
RE
08:02aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : RBI releases Names of Applicants under the Guidelines for ‘on tap' Licensing of Small Finance Banks in the Private Sector
PU
08:00aASIA'S COAL IMPORTERS SPLIT BETWEEN RICH NORTH AND POORER SOUTH : Russell
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PAXMAN AB (PUBL) : PAXMAN : publishes newsletter on strong international order and installation activity durin..
2MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3GREGGS PLC : GRAPHIC -TAKE FIVE: Adios summer
4SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. : Singapore's Shopee changes the game in Brazil's e-commerce sector
5Cautious Fed keeps stocks happy, oil slips from highs

HOT NEWS