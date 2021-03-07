Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nigeria to offer naira incentives for importing dollars

03/07/2021 | 03:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria will offer a naira incentive to import U.S. dollars through certain licensed channels, the central bank said, in a push to shore up the country's dollar supply.

Recipients of remittances from the Nigerian diaspora made through international money transfer operators licensed by the central bank will receive 5 naira ($0.0131) for every imported dollar, the regulator said in a statement dated Friday and sent on Saturday.

The scheme will run from March 8 to May 8, the bank said.

Nigeria in November changed the currency of remittance payments to the U.S. dollar from naira, after the currency fell to a 3-1/2 year low of 500 naira to the dollar on the black market.

The bank said the change was to narrow the arbitrage whereby money transfer operators profited from unofficial channels.

Rising dollar demand has been putting pressure on the naira. Importers have scrambled for hard currency, while providers of foreign exchange, such as offshore investors, exited after the COVID-19 pandemic triggered an oil price crash.

Remittances or money transfers make up the second-largest source of foreign exchange receipts after oil revenues in Nigeria, Africa's biggest economy. Around $26.4 billion was sent to Nigeria in 2019, according to the World Bank.

($1 = 380.5500 naira)

(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:02aShake off your ill will, Britain tells EU over post-Brexit trade
RE
03:44aNigeria to offer naira incentives for importing dollars
RE
03:41aChina's Jan-Feb soybean imports in 2021 fall slightly on cargo delay
RE
03:30aBANK OF ISRAEL  : “Global Money Week” will take place in Israel for the first time
PU
03:17aPCBS PALESTINIAN CENTRAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS  : The Situation of the Palestinian Women on the Eve of the International Womens Day, 08/03/2021
PU
03:12aCHINA AT LEAST 30 YEARS AWAY FROM BECOMING MANUFACTURING 'GREAT POWER' : former minister
RE
03:03aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : Intl community bullish about China's accomplishing economic growth goal
PU
02:19aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : China's foreign trade surges 32.2% in first two months
PU
01:51aBANK OF ISRAEL  : The Banking Supervision Department is working to extend the validity of the temporary order reducing the capital requirements of the banks until September 30, 2021
PU
01:49aEnhancing Shared Prosperity through Equitable Services - P151432
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : 'A SIDE OF SHARES': Deliveroo to offer 50 million pounds of stock to customers
2China February exports post record surge from COVID-19-depressed 2020 levels
3WTI : China Jan-Feb crude oil imports climb 4% on solid fuel demand
4REPUBLIC BANK (GHANA) LIMITED : REPUBLIC BANK GHANA : Prospect Home Finance is Recognized by Expertise.com
5SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE : SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : I #ChooseToChallenge

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ