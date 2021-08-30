Nigeria to partner with Bitt Inc to launch 'eNaira' digital currency

ABUJA, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Nigeria will work with Bitt Inc as
a technical partner in its bid to launch its own cryptocurrency,
the "eNaira", the Central Bank said on Monday.
The Central Bank announced plans to launch its own digital
currency later this year after Nigeria barred banks and
financial institutions from dealing in or facilitating
transactions in cryptocurrencies in February.
Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele has said the eNaira
would operate as a wallet against which customers can hold
existing funds in their bank account. In a statement on Monday,
Emefiele said the currency would accelerate financial inclusion
and enable cheaper and faster remittance inflows.
Barbados-based Bitt earlier this year led development of the
Eastern Caribbean Currency Union's "DCash", the first digital
cash issued by a currency union central bank.
