Nigerian OSPs, programmes emerge

12/18/2021 | 02:46am EST
LONDON (Reuters) - Nigeria issued its official selling prices for January and export programmes for export plans for February began to emerge.

* Nigeria's state oil company NNPC on Friday cut its January official selling prices (OSPs) for Bonny Light to dated Brent plus 24, from plus 33 cents and Qua Iboe crude to plus 34 cents from plus 40 cents.

* Nigeria is set to export seven cargoes of Forcados crude, two of Bonga, five of Qua Iboe, five of Egina, four of Escravos, two of Erha and one each of Usan and Yoho.

* India's IOC filled its latest tender with a purchase of Angolan Nemba, but further details did not immediately emerge.

* Offers for some Nigerian grades began to edge down as pre-holiday buying slowed, traders said, with Chevron offering a cargo of January-loading Usan for just below dated Brent flat.

* Indian and Chinese oil buyers are snapping up Middle East crude after spot premiums for February-loading cargoes slumped by more than half to three-month lows on improved supplies to Asia.

* China's state-backed Sinopec will relocate the crude oil storage tankers at its aging Shengli oilfield and add 160,000 tonnes of storage capacity, the firm said in a statement on Friday.

(Reporting by Noah Browning; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
