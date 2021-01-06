Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari Meets with Wang Yi

On January 5, 2021 local time, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari met with visiting State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Abuja.

Buhari asked Wang to convey his sincere greetings to President Xi Jinping. He said, over the past 50 years, Nigeria-China relations have achieved constructive results and Nigeria is very satisfied with the progress of bilateral relations. At a time when the oil price was falling and Nigeria was facing difficulties in development, thanks to China's strong support, Nigeria had effectively alleviated problems such as underdeveloped infrastructure and insufficient food supply, with China playing a very important role in Nigeria's sustainable development. The Nigerian government will remain committed to promoting the all-round development of bilateral relations.

Wang Yi first conveyed President Xi's cordial greetings to Buhari. Wang Yi said, the Presidents of the two countries have established good mutual trust and profound friendship, which has played a strategic guiding role in the development of China-Nigeria relations. For 30 years in a row, China has started its annual foreign exchanges with Africa, and this year is no exception. China is ready to work with Africa to meet the challenges and overcome the difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nigeria, as a major African country, has always occupied an important position in China's diplomacy with Africa. The most important experience of the past 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Nigeria has always been mutual understanding, mutual trust, and mutual support. Wang thanked Nigeria for siding with China on issues concerning China's core interests. China will also continue to firmly support Nigeria in safeguarding national sovereignty, security, and development interests, and support Nigeria in playing a bigger role in regional and international issues.

Wang Yi said, with the joint efforts, China-Nigeria cooperation has achieved fruitful results. China will continue to help Nigeria build infrastructure in accordance with its development needs, encourage more Chinese enterprises to invest in Nigeria, and carry out cooperation in free trade zones, so as to boost Nigeria's industrialization process and enhance its capacity for independent development. China is ready to share digital economy experience and technology with Nigeria, carry out green economy cooperation, and jointly tackle the challenge of climate change. China is ready to work with Nigeria to give full play to the role of the intergovernmental committee of the two countries, push forward all-round cooperation and further promote bilateral relations.

Wang Yi added, the current once-in-a-century pandemic has accelerated global changes and the international situation has entered a period of turbulent change with the rise of unilateralism and protectionism. China is ready to work with Nigeria to uphold multilateralism, promote democracy in international relations, and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of China and Nigeria as well as other developing countries.

On the same day, Wang also held talks with Nigerian Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama and jointly met with the press. Following the talks, the two ministers signed a memorandum of understanding on the establishment of the China-Nigeria Intergovernmental Committee.