Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nigerian, South Korean women to vie for WTO leadership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 07:11am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Okonjo-Iweala poses outside a Nigerian diplomatic residence in Chambesy

GENEVA (Reuters) - Former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and South Korean trade minister Yoo Myung-hee are the final candidates to head the World Trade Organization, ensuring the 25-year-old WTO will have its first female leader.

The WTO said on Thursday that the two women were the remaining candidates for director-general after the field was cut from five to two, confirming what Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The winner will replace Brazilian Roberto Azevedo, who stepped down a year earlier than expected at the end of August. The WTO aims to find a successor by early November.

"Both of the women that are in the final round are remarkably well-qualified. This is something on which everyone has agreed," WTO spokesman Keith Rockwell told reporters, making the announcement at WTO headquarters in Geneva.

Okonjo-Iweala, 66, a former Nigerian finance and foreign minister, is an economist and development specialist now serving as board chair of global vaccine alliance Gavi. She has said the WTO should play a role in helping poorer countries access COVID-19 drugs and vaccines.

Yoo, 53, South Korea's trade minister, is pitching herself as an experienced operator on trade in challenging times after clinching deals with the United States, China and others, while supporting global rules.

Kenyan sports minister Amina Mohamed, Saudi royal court adviser Mohammad Al-Tuwaijri and British ex-international trade minister Liam Fox dropped out of the race after failing to get sufficient backing from the WTO's 164 members.

The WTO will hold a third and final selection round on Oct. 19-27, with a view to having a director-general in place by early November, when the U.S. presidential election also takes place.

"I don't think the domestic political situation of any country has really entered into this at all, as far as I can tell," Rockwell said, when asked if the election had had an impact.

The winning candidate will face formidable challenges with rising global tensions and protectionism during a COVID-induced slowdown, most obviously between China and President Donald Trump's U.S. administration, as well as pressure to drive reforms.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, Emma Farge in Geneva and Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels; Editing by Michael Shields and Catherine Evans)

By Stephanie Nebehay

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:15aQUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS : Appoints William Waltz to Board of Directors
PU
07:15aTROILUS GOLD : Discovers New Goldfield Boulder Zone 36 Km from Mine with Samples up to 26.2 g/t Gold and 27.8 g/t Silver
PU
07:13aDollar, yen nurse losses as U.S. stimulus hopes help 'risk-on' mood
RE
07:12aEli Lilly in deal to supply COVID-19 treatments to low income countries
RE
07:11aNigerian, South Korean women to vie for WTO leadership
RE
07:10aMastercard backs card issuing start-up Marqeta
RE
07:10aNigeria's President Buhari presents 13.08 trln naira 2021 budget to parliament
RE
07:06aCommon euro zone debt tool would need treaty change - ECB's Mersch
RE
07:05aPromontory MortgagePath Hires Theresa Sloan as Managing Director, National Mortgage Operations
SE
07:05aNo change in key policy rate
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : 10/07/2020 Reference Form 2019
2NATWEST GROUP PLC : NATWEST : Britain's banks turn cyber sleuths to crack £75 billion mortgage mystery
3DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : continues to execute on its Better Bank plan – announces new Commerc..
4TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY : TGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : – Q3 2020 Revenue Update
5SÜDZUCKER AG : SÜDZUCKER : Suedzucker's second-quarter earnings surge two-fold on sugar, biofuels strength

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group