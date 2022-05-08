Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nigerian airlines suspend plans to ground local flights over cost of jet fuel

05/08/2022 | 04:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An Arik airline flight takes off from the domestic wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigerian airlines have suspended plans to ground all local flights due to the soaring cost of jet fuel just hours before the move was due to take effect, the airline operators association said on Sunday.

The Airline Operators of Nigeria has been under pressure from the government, consumer protection bodies and customers to shelve the planned shut down since it was announced on Friday.

Airlines are complaining about paying for jet fuel upfront in cash at 700 naira ($1.69) per litre, a price that has more than doubled this year, partly as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, increasing their operating costs by around 95%.

Dollar shortages in Nigeria and a weaker local currency have worsened the woes for the sector, which also faces the country-wide challenges stemming from double-digit inflation, slow growth and mounting unemployment and insecurity.

The aviation ministry said earlier on Sunday that local airlines have faced unfavourable global oil market dynamics but efforts are ongoing to find a "lasting solution to the perplexing issue of aviation fuel availability and affordability".

Fuel shortages and high debts caused some carriers to suspend local flights indefinitely in 2016. Though the government has intervened with financial assistance to support the sector.

Nigeria subsidises imported petrol to keep pump prices low. But with the rise in global oil prices, the country has endured soaring costs in order to avert strikes, especially in the run-up to presidential elections next year.

Air Peace, Nigeria's biggest carrier, with flights to Dubai and Johannesburg, said on Sunday the suspension would go ahead before the association changed its stance.

Ibom Air on Saturday pulled out of the flight suspension due to obligations to financiers and suppliers. It was followed by Dana Air.

($1 = 414.69 naira)

(This story was refiled to fix typo in para 6.)

(Additional reporting to Felix Onuah; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

By Camillus Eboh and MacDonald Dzirutwe


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:47pBritain to increase tariffs on Russian platinum, palladium in new sanctions
RE
05:40pG7 agrees to intensify economic pressure on Putin, UK PM says
RE
05:30pBritain to increase tariffs on imports of platinum, palladium fr…
RE
05:20pBelfast takes Sinn Fein's historic election win in its stride
RE
05:16pBulgaria says will veto EU oil sanctions on Russia if it does not get derogation
RE
04:44pGermany's conservatives on track to win election in northern state
RE
04:29pRussian strike at school in Ukraine's east kills about 60, says Zelenskiy
RE
04:29pUkraine president zelenskiy says about 60 people sheltering at s…
RE
04:21pNigerian airlines suspend plans to ground local flights over cost of jet fuel
RE
04:00pIKEA stores owner Ingka to pay Russia staff through August
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global scramble for metals thrusts Africa into mining spotlight
2G7 to phase out Russian oil, U.S. sanctions Gazprombank execs over Ukra..
3Capco Says Co And Shaftesbury Confirm They Are In Advanced Discussions ..
4Chile constitutional assembly does not okay expanded state mining right..
5Bulgaria says will veto EU oil sanctions on Russia if it does not get d..

HOT NEWS