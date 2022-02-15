Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nigerian annual inflation at 15.60% in January - stats office

02/15/2022 | 05:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man wears a protective mask as he shops for groceries at Bakan Gizo supermarket, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Abuja

ABUJA (Reuters) -Nigeria's annual inflation slowed by 0.03 percentage point to 15.60% in January, the statistics office said on Tuesday.

Inflation, which has been in double digits since 2016, had been high last month due to an upsurge in demand during the Christmas season, said Simon Harry, head of the National Bureau of Statistics.

Nigeria imports many key goods and services. A dollar shortage has prompted the government to put restrictions on foreign exchange supplies at certain items, cutting supplies of goods and exerting pressure on prices.

Nigerian authorities have said persistent inflationary pressures are structural - linked to deficits and not solely to the money supply - and largely imported.

Food price inflation, the major headline component, decreased by 0.24 percentage point in January to 17.13%. Core inflation, excluding prices of farm produce, was flat at 13.87%.

Persistent double-digit inflation could pile pressure on the central bank to reconsider its dovish stance on interest rates, but economic growth is still fragile.

Nigeria's economy grew just over 4% on an annual basis in the third quarter, its fourth consecutive quarterly expansion, after a COVID-19-induced recession in 2020. However, the rate of growth slowed compared with the previous quarter.

(Reporting by Camillus Eboh and Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Michael Urquhart)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:39aNorway adds troops to NATO force in Lithuania, sees no spillover risk in Arctic
RE
05:38aUae tabreed to invest $200 mln to establish asian subsidiary and…
RE
05:34aOnline grocer Rohlik expands in Germany, targets 1.2 billion euro sales in 2024
RE
05:34aRussia says it returns some troops to base in areas near Ukraine
RE
05:33aItaly's cash-strapped Saipem to set aside $218 million for Algeria fine
RE
05:31aNigerian annual inflation at 15.60% in January - stats office
RE
05:25aGerman investor morale rises on expectations of easing COVID restrictions
RE
05:25aSpain January CPI rose 6.1% over 12 months, INE's final data show
RE
05:21aOXFORD : Results of study to evaluate effects of covid-19 variant…
RE
05:20aEthiopia's parliament lifts state of emergency early
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1European stocks pick up, dollar slips, investors focus on Russia-Ukrain..
2Some big investors loaded up on Peloton as stock tumbled
3Buffett's Berkshire bought Activision shares before Microsoft takeover
4DELIVERY HERO : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Buy rating
5Blackstone, partners bet $24 billion on hunger for urgent delivery

HOT NEWS