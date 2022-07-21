Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nigerian aviation authority suspends Dana Airline after audit

07/21/2022 | 10:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A woman stands in front of the Dana Airlines office in Nigeria's capital Abuja

ABUJA (Reuters) - The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority said on Thursday it has suspended the operations of Dana Airlines with immediate effect, citing the outcome of an audit of the carrier.

The aviation regulatory body said the suspension was necessary because "Dana Airlines is no longer in a position to meet its financial obligations and to conduct safe flight operations".

Dana in a statement said all its flights have been cancelled due to an ongoing operational audit. Separately it said that one of its flights with 100 passengers on board made an emergency landing on Tuesday due to one of its engines.

The NCAA's move comes after Aero Contractor, another airline, said it will suspended operations on Wednesday because most of its aircraft were undergoing maintenance and it was unable to offer an efficient service.

Nigeria's airlines have faced stress this year as jet fuel costs are soaring and must be paid in dollars, a scarce currency in Africa's top economy, while passengers pay for fares in naira, a currency that has weakened sharply due to devaluations.

The Airline Operators of Nigeria, an association with 9 members, had planned to stop operations in May due to the high cost of jet fuel but called off the plan hours before it was due to take effect.

Aero noted in a statement that the past few months have been challenging for the industry, citing the cost of jet fuel and shortage of dollars.

(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:36aAnalysis-Race for Downing Street drives tax policy split into UK Conservatives
RE
10:35aBrazil's federal tax revenue grows 17.96% for record June
RE
10:34aNigerian aviation authority suspends Dana Airline after audit
RE
10:31aBiden tests positive for COVID, will continue to work -White House
RE
10:31aMexico concerned by Chinese retailer Shein's use of a Mayan design
RE
10:31aS.African rand gains after central bank hikes rates to biggest since 2002
RE
10:28aBiden tests positive for COVID-19 - White House
RE
10:24aPrivate equity firms pounce to take companies private
RE
10:24aECB goes big with 50 basis point hike, ending negative rates era
RE
10:14aFactbox-ECB unveils new TPI anti-fragmentation instrument
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S.Korea's POSCO Holdings hit by surging raw materials costs
2Social media revenue growth expected to slow as TikTok, Apple compete
3China fines Didi Global $1.2 billion for violating data security laws
4Analyst recommendations: Tesla, Nike, Netflix, Idexx Laboratories, Biog..
5Evolution: Interim report January-June 2022

HOT NEWS