Nigerian court lifts bank freeze on firms accused of buying crypto

ABUJA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Nigeria's High Court has lifted an
order freezing the bank accounts of six companies which the
central bank accused of sourcing foreign currency illegally to
buy cryptocurrencies and foreign securities.
At the central bank's request, the court froze accounts of
six firms for six months pending the outcome of investigations
into the purchase of foreign securities and cryptocurrencies
using forex from exchange bureaux, money transfer operators and
commodity exporters.
High Court Judge Taiwo Taiwo, in a ruling seen by Reuters on
Tuesday, said the central bank's order relied on a circular to
banks, which was not supported in law.
"The interim order freezing the accounts of the (companies)
is hereby vacated," Taiwo said.
Taiwo ordered Zenith Bank and Guaranty Trust Bank, which
hold accounts for the companies, to "immediately unfreeze" the
accounts and grant them "unfettered access" to the accounts.
The six firms are Bamboo Systems Technology and a related
company, Rise Vest Technologies, Chaka Technology, Trove
Technologies and CTL/Business Expenses.
A central bank spokesman did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
In February, the central bank barred financial institutions
from dealing in or facilitating transactions in
cryptocurrencies.
But crypto use is thriving in Nigeria, where many are using
it for business, to protect their savings as the naira loses
value, and to send payments abroad because it is often hard to
obtain U.S. dollars, experts and users say.
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh, Writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe,
Editing by Nick Macfie)