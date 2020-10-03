Nigerian crude faces new woes from Libyan supply

* Traders said that with refinery capacity sharply falling, especially in Europe, there would be even less of an appetite for crude from Nigeria.

* The lack of interest also applies to Libya as it restarts exports, but some of the few European customers who had been absorbing Nigerian volumes in recent months have term obligations to take on Libyan crude.

* Sale prices for light, sweet Nigerian Bonny Light and Qua Iboe crude continued to ebb near dated Brent minus 50 cents.

* The glut of cargoes is especially dire as export volumes for November appeared to be slightly higher than the previous month as programmes for some streams were nearly finalized.

* The slightly better selling Forcados stream was set to export about 320,000 barrels per day (bpd) - the highest in at least a year.

* Traders said Angolan state oil company Sonangol still sought buyers for at least two spot cargoes after offers fell slightly on Thursday.

* A buy tender from Indonesia's Pertamina likely went to a West African sweet grade, traders added, but further details did not emerge.

RELATED NEWS

* Two weeks into an easing of a blockade by eastern forces on Libya's oil infrastructure, the OPEC member is seeing a ramp up in oil production, which has risen nearly three-fold to hit 270,000 barrels per day this week.

* The escalation of a strike among offshore oil workers in Norway could affect production from six fields with total output of 330,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association (NOG) said on Friday.

(Reporting by Noah Browning, editing by Louise Heavens)