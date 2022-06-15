Nigerian inflation rose for 4th straight month in May

Inflation, which has been in double digits since 2016, rose by 0.89 percentage points from 16.82% in April, it said.

On Tuesday, the World Bank said it expects Nigeria's 2022 inflation to hit 15.5%, revised up from an earlier estimate of 13.5% in November.

It said the outlook for Nigeria's growth had improved but those gains were being undermined by the increased cost of a petrol subsidy and distortions in the exchange rate of the naira.

Nigeria imports many key goods and services. A dollar shortage has put pressure on prices as the government introduced restrictions to support the currency.

Nigerian authorities have said persistent inflationary pressures are structural - linked to deficits and not solely to the money supply - and largely imported.

Last month, the central bank raised the benchmark interest rate by 150 basis points to 13%, its first hike in more than two years, to combat rising inflation, sending markets tumbling.

