Nigerian inflation rose for 4th straight month in May

06/15/2022 | 08:19am EDT
People shop at Cherries Hypermarket in Abuja

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigerian inflation climbed in May to 17.71%, rising for the fourth straight month in Africa's biggest economy, the statistics office said on Wednesday.

Inflation, which has been in double digits since 2016, rose by 0.89 percentage points from 16.82% in April, it said.

On Tuesday, the World Bank said it expects Nigeria's 2022 inflation to hit 15.5%, revised up from an earlier estimate of 13.5% in November.

It said the outlook for Nigeria's growth had improved but those gains were being undermined by the increased cost of a petrol subsidy and distortions in the exchange rate of the naira.

Nigeria imports many key goods and services. A dollar shortage has put pressure on prices as the government introduced restrictions to support the currency.

Nigerian authorities have said persistent inflationary pressures are structural - linked to deficits and not solely to the money supply - and largely imported.

Last month, the central bank raised the benchmark interest rate by 150 basis points to 13%, its first hike in more than two years, to combat rising inflation, sending markets tumbling.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Estelle Shirbon)


