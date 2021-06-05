Nigerian offers rise; IOC awards tender

* Expectations of further lockdown easings in Europe pushed up offers for lighter Nigerian crude, with Bonny Light offered at around dated Brent flat and Qua Iboe for 10-20 cents more.

* The values were almost a dollar above those of late last month, though buying had yet to pick up and they were buoyed in part by thinner export programmes due to loading delays.

* Medium grades also firmed on increased distillate demand, with Nigerian Escravos offered for around dated Brent plus 50 cents.

* Competing North Sea grades were headed largely in the opposite direction, falling this week.

* India's IOC awarded its buy tender for early August-loading West African crude to Shell, Chevron and Vitol, traders said, though details on grades and prices did not emerge.

* Results for a buy tender from India's MRPL were also elusive.

RELATED NEWS

* Global oil trading companies are ramping up jet fuel exports from Asia to Europe and the United States, as widespread anti-coronavirus vaccinations and relatively lower infection rates allow commercial travel to resume faster in Western countries.

* The Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE) said on Friday it would cut the storage fee for crude oil delivered under its futures contract to 0.2 yuan ($0.03) per barrel per day from Jan. 1, 2022, down from 0.3 yuan currently.

(Reporting by Noah Browning)