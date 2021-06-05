Log in
Nigerian offers rise; IOC awards tender

06/05/2021 | 09:22am BST
LONDON (Reuters) - Offers for lighter grades of Nigerian crude firmed on Friday as an Indian tender mopped up several cargoes of west African crude.

* Expectations of further lockdown easings in Europe pushed up offers for lighter Nigerian crude, with Bonny Light offered at around dated Brent flat and Qua Iboe for 10-20 cents more.

* The values were almost a dollar above those of late last month, though buying had yet to pick up and they were buoyed in part by thinner export programmes due to loading delays.

* Medium grades also firmed on increased distillate demand, with Nigerian Escravos offered for around dated Brent plus 50 cents.

* Competing North Sea grades were headed largely in the opposite direction, falling this week.

* India's IOC awarded its buy tender for early August-loading West African crude to Shell, Chevron and Vitol, traders said, though details on grades and prices did not emerge.

* Results for a buy tender from India's MRPL were also elusive.

* Global oil trading companies are ramping up jet fuel exports from Asia to Europe and the United States, as widespread anti-coronavirus vaccinations and relatively lower infection rates allow commercial travel to resume faster in Western countries.

* The Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE) said on Friday it would cut the storage fee for crude oil delivered under its futures contract to 0.2 yuan ($0.03) per barrel per day from Jan. 1, 2022, down from 0.3 yuan currently.

(Reporting by Noah Browning)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION 0.80% 108.45 Delayed Quote.28.42%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.51% 71.6 Delayed Quote.38.07%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.88% 381.5629 Delayed Quote.41.82%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.00% 6.3875 Delayed Quote.-1.66%
WTI 0.92% 69.38 Delayed Quote.42.66%
