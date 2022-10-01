Nigerian oil firm NNPC buys OVH Energy's downstream assets

LAGOS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Nigeria's state-owned oil
company NNPC Ltd has bought the marketing business of unlisted
OVH Energy, giving it access to 380 fuel stations in Africa's
largest oil producer and Togo, among other assets, the two
companies said on Saturday.
OVH Energy Marketing, the owner and operator of Oando
branded retail service stations, said the outlets
would be rebranded NNPC and a full integration is expected by
the end of 2023.
The deal also gives NNPC access to eight liquefied petroleum
gas plants, three aviation depots and 12 warehouses.
NNPC, which became a commercial entity in July, already owns
more than 500 fuel stations across Nigeria and said it would be
ready for an initial public offering by mid next year.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Alexander Smith)