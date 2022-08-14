Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nigerian police urged to be 'humane' as they tighten security

08/14/2022 | 10:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigerian police are to tighten security at schools and hospitals and conduct stop and search operations in a bid to stamp out increasing gang attacks, they said on Sunday, at the same time as being urged to be "professional and humane".

Attacks by Islamist militants and armed gangs are some of the biggest security challenges facing the country as it prepares to hold elections in February.

"The IGP (Inspector General of Police) has equally ordered regular patrols, stop and search, raids, and show of force by tactical commanders to clamp down on pockets of crime and criminality recorded in some states of the federation," police said in a statement.

The statement added that police should be "civil, professional and humane in the course of discharging their duties".

Activists and citizens say despite government promises to transform policing, abuses continue, including extortion, violence and intimidation.

In October 2020, Nigerians demonstrated against police brutality in the worst civil unrest in the country since its return to civilian rule in 1999.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:03pMARKETMIND : Asia's economic spotlight shines on giants China, Japan
RE
04:01pZimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die
RE
03:58pU.S. condemns Jerusalem attack that wounded 5 Americans - State Dept
RE
03:47pPoland says Oder tests so far not showing poison as cause of fish die-off
RE
03:29pBiden calls India an 'indispensable partner' on 75th anniversary of independence
RE
03:28pSalman Rushdie off ventilator after stabbing -agent
RE
03:17pBiden calls India an 'indispensable partner' on 75th anniversary of independence
RE
03:04pSyrian state media says Israel attacks coastal province of Tartous
RE
02:51pEgyptian church fire kills at least 41, most of them children- sources
RE
02:37pSuspect's father refuses to speak about Rushdie attack - Lebanon town mayor
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wind turbine maker Nordex sticks to 2022 sales drop forecast
2Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, 'India's Warren Buffett', dies at 62
3Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding invests in Russian energy companies
4U.S. lawmakers arrive in Taiwan with China tensions simmering
5Germany reaches 75% gas stocks target ahead of schedule

HOT NEWS