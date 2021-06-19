Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nigerian programmes awaited

06/19/2021 | 06:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - Spot trade was muted on Friday as traders awaited Nigerian official selling prices and August loading programmes.

* Around half a dozen cargoes from the July-loading schedule are available.

* India's IOC was said to have awarded its latest tender for August loading barrels to Shell taking Nigerian grades Bonga and Agbami.

* BP was offering Nigerian Qua Iboe at dated Brent plus $1.60 loading end July. Other grades have been driven up $1 a barrel recently by fresh European demand post-COVID lockdowns.

RELATED NEWS

* The first storm to hit oil-producing regions of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico this year sent workers fleeing offshore oil platforms and cut some production.

(Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by David Evans and Lousie Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:37aSouth African rand heads for almost 4% weekly loss on hawkish Fed
RE
06:37aIndia ask states to 'carefully calibrate' lockdown easing
RE
06:31aNigerian programmes awaited
RE
05:45aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : China allocates more funds to boost inclusive finance in 2021
PU
04:26aIran's foreign minister says Raisi is new elected president
RE
04:23aPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC  : 2021/06/19Farmers' interests to be safeguarded
PU
04:16aAlert declaring Raisi winner of Iran election, citing ministry, is withdrawn
RE
04:15aAlert declaring Raisi winner of Iran election, citing ministry, is withdrawn
RE
04:01aEUROPEAN EXTERNAL ACTION SERVICE  : High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell concludes participation in the SEECP Summit and the Antalya Diplomatic Forum in Turkey
PU
03:49aGOVERNMENT OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION  : Russia resumes flights with Belgium, Bulgaria, Jordan, Ireland, Italy, Cyprus, North Macedonia, the United States and Turkey
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Google's adtech business set to face formal EU probe by year-end - sources
2Largest Boeing 737 MAX model takes off on maiden flight
3China's cryptocurrency-mining crackdown spreads to Sichuan
4JD.COM, INC. : IN-DEPTH REPORT: JD 618 Analysis: Behind the Number of 343.8 billion
5SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. : SINOVAC BIOTECH : Singapore sees early rush for Sinovac vaccine

HOT NEWS