Nigerian programmes awaited

* Around half a dozen cargoes from the July-loading schedule are available.

* India's IOC was said to have awarded its latest tender for August loading barrels to Shell taking Nigerian grades Bonga and Agbami.

* BP was offering Nigerian Qua Iboe at dated Brent plus $1.60 loading end July. Other grades have been driven up $1 a barrel recently by fresh European demand post-COVID lockdowns.

RELATED NEWS

* The first storm to hit oil-producing regions of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico this year sent workers fleeing offshore oil platforms and cut some production.

(Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by David Evans and Lousie Heavens)