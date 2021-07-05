Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nigerian state oil company seeks lower payouts for communities

07/05/2021 | 01:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Abuja, July 5 (Reuters) - The head of Nigeria's state oil company on Monday urged legislators to lower the share of wealth earmarked for producing communities as leaders promised quick passage of a long-awaited oil overhaul package.

Both chambers of Nigeria's parliament cleared the overhaul last week but made amendments to the bill that need to be agreed by parliament before the president can sign it into law.

Experts say the bill, some 20 years in the making, is crucial for Nigeria to attract a shrinking global pool of investments as major companies look to cut spending on fossil fuel extraction.

Among the amendments, the House of Representatives increased the share of regional oil wealth that host communities can claim to 5% from 2.5%, while the Senate approved 3%.

Communities in oil-producing areas had pushed for a 10% share. Some have warned against paying too little to communities while the militant group Niger Delta Avengers even warned of possible attacks on oil and gas installations..

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Group Managing Director Mele Kyari, however, on Monday urged both chambers to cut back the total to 2.5%.

"It was a very, very considered proposal from the executive that we should make it 2.5%," Kyari told an oil summit in Abuja, adding that it makes business sense and would be "sufficient to deliver value to these communities".

He warned that too large a stake would drive big oil companies out of Nigeria, leaving a gap that local producers would struggle to fill.

"We are at the verge of losing them. That is the truth," he said of the oil majors.

Senator Sabi Abdullahi, speaking on behalf of the Senate president, said the two chambers would agree on a finalised package before recess this month.

"It is not possible for us to abandon this before we go on vacation," Abdullahi said.

(Reporting By Camillus Eboh in Abuja Additional reporting by Tife Owolabi in Yenagoa Writing by Libby George Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:35pWorld shares hold near record highs
RE
02:18pBOC&NDASH;BOE SOVEREIGN DEFAULT DATABASE : What's new in 2021?
PU
02:18pSMALL AND SMALLER : How the economic outlook of small firms relates to size
PU
01:56pOPEC+ abandons oil policy meeting after Saudi-UAE clash
RE
01:41pNTSB recovers Boeing airplane debris off Hawaii in probe of emergency landing
RE
01:34pSYDNEY AIRPORT  : gets $16.7 billion buyout bid as investors take longer-term view on travel
RE
01:27pNFT sales volume surges to $2.5 billion in 2021 first half
RE
01:11pCoop, other ransomware-hit firms, could take weeks to recover, say experts
RE
01:10pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Travel stocks, Morrisons push FTSE 250 to record highs
RE
01:08pECB open to giving banks more time to rebuild capital buffers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Battle for Britain's Morrisons hots up as Apollo enters fray
2Didi says app takedown may hit revenue, other U.S.-listed Chinese firms probed
3Saudi Arabia pushes back on UAE opposition to OPEC+ deal
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : CHINESE ANTITRUST REGULATOR TO BLOCK TENCENT'S VIDEOGAMING MERGER: sources
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Anthem, GlaxoSmithKline, Flutter, IMI, Workspace...

HOT NEWS