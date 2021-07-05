Nigerian state oil company seeks lower payouts for communities

Abuja, July 5 (Reuters) - The head of Nigeria's state oil
company on Monday urged legislators to lower the share of wealth
earmarked for producing communities as leaders promised quick
passage of a long-awaited oil overhaul package.
Both chambers of Nigeria's parliament cleared the overhaul
last week but made amendments to the bill that need to be agreed
by parliament before the president can sign it into
law.
Experts say the bill, some 20 years in the making, is
crucial for Nigeria to attract a shrinking global pool of
investments as major companies look to cut spending on fossil
fuel extraction.
Among the amendments, the House of Representatives increased
the share of regional oil wealth that host communities can claim
to 5% from 2.5%, while the Senate approved 3%.
Communities in oil-producing areas had pushed for a 10%
share. Some have warned against paying too little to communities
while the militant group Niger Delta Avengers even warned of
possible attacks on oil and gas installations..
Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Group
Managing Director Mele Kyari, however, on Monday urged both
chambers to cut back the total to 2.5%.
"It was a very, very considered proposal from the executive
that we should make it 2.5%," Kyari told an oil summit in Abuja,
adding that it makes business sense and would be "sufficient to
deliver value to these communities".
He warned that too large a stake would drive big oil
companies out of Nigeria, leaving a gap that local producers
would struggle to fill.
"We are at the verge of losing them. That is the truth," he
said of the oil majors.
Senator Sabi Abdullahi, speaking on behalf of the Senate
president, said the two chambers would agree on a finalised
package before recess this month.
"It is not possible for us to abandon this before we go on
vacation," Abdullahi said.
