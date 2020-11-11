Nigerian stocks climb to 2-year high as oil prices rise

The all-share index rose 1.9% to close at 33,268.36 points, extending gains for a fourth session to a level last seen in November 2018.

The index of Nigeria's top 10 lenders rose 4.07% to lead the charge, while consumer goods stocks jumped 2.65%. Oil stocks climbed 1.27%.

Benchmark Brent crude oil rose to a more than two-month high above $45 a barrel on Wednesday on hopes for an effective COVID-19 vaccine and an industry report showing U.S. crude inventories fell more than expected. [O/R]

Nigerian stocks have been rallying since October after the central bank cut interest rates the previous month and as money-market liquidity flowed into equities.

A total of 52 stocks advanced and six declined, while 100 saw no trades.

Drug makers Fidson and Neimeth, brewer Guinness Nigeria and Sterling Bank led the gainers, each rising the maximum 10% allowed on the bourse.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Jan Harvey)

By Chijioke Ohuocha