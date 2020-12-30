Log in
Nigerian stocks climb to almost 3-year high

12/30/2020 | 08:15am EST
ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigerian stocks climbed 1.12% to a near three-year high on Wednesday as the biggest listed firm, Dangote Cement, commenced a share buyback and funds piled into equities to fill year-end allocations.

The all share index rose to 39,548.23 points by 1217 GMT, its highest level since May 2018. Overall gains on the index in 2020 reached 47.4% on Wednesday, its best performance in 17 years.

Stocks have been rising since October after the central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates the previous month to try to lift the economy out of its second recession in four years, triggering a re-rating on stocks. The central bank has said it expected the recession to end early next year.

Nigeria's money market has had excess liquidity this year after offshore funds dumped local assets when the novel coronavirus pandemic caused oil prices to crash.

Dangote Cement started to buy back 85.2 million shares on the stock market on Wednesday, in a deal valuing the repurchase at $53 million based on the company's current price.

Rival clinker mixer BUA Cement gained the maximum 10% allowed on the bourse, days after it announced expansion.

($1 = 380.70 naira)

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

By Chijioke Ohuocha


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC 0.00% 245 End-of-day quote.72.54%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.06% 51.58 Delayed Quote.-22.88%
WTI 0.66% 48.351 Delayed Quote.-22.14%
