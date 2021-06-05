Nigerian telecoms firms suspend Twitter access

ABUJA, June 5 (Reuters) - Nigerian telecoms firms have shut
down access to Twitter after a regulatory directive, an industry
body said on Saturday, a day after the government said it would
suspend the U.S. social media giant indefinitely.
Nigeria said on Friday it had indefinitely suspended
Twitter's activities, two days after the company removed a post
from President Muhammadu Buhari that threatened to punish
regional secessionists in the West African country.
"We, the Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators
of Nigeria (ALTON) wish to confirm that our members have
received formal instructions from the Nigerian Communications
Commission (NCC) to suspend access to Twitter," it said.
ALTON said telecoms companies have complied with NCC's
directive, based on national interest. It said the association
will engage with authorities and stakeholders and act as
directed further.
"As an industry, we endorse the position of the United
Nations that the rights held by people offline must also be
protected online," ALTON said.
