Nigerian telecoms firms suspend Twitter access after directive -industry body

ABUJA, June 5 (Reuters) - Nigerian telecoms firms have shut
down access to Twitter after a regulatory directive, an industry
body said on Saturday, a day after the government said it would
suspend the U.S. social media giant indefinitely.
Nigeria said on Friday it had indefinitely suspended
Twitter's activities, two days after the company removed a post
from President Muhammadu Buhari that threatened to punish
regional secessionists in the West African country.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha;
Editing by Alexander Smith)