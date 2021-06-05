Nigerian telecoms firms suspend Twitter access after directive -industry body

ABUJA, June 5 (Reuters) - Nigerian telecoms firms have shut down access to Twitter after a regulatory directive, an industry body said on Saturday, a day after the government said it would suspend the U.S. social media giant indefinitely.

Nigeria said on Friday it had indefinitely suspended Twitter's activities, two days after the company removed a post from President Muhammadu Buhari that threatened to punish regional secessionists in the West African country. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alexander Smith)