Nigerians enter tight Election Day

Many hope the next leader will steer Africa's biggest economy on a new course after years of worsening violence and hardship.

Polling stations were scheduled to open at 8:30 a.m. local time, but Reuters reporters at locations across the country saw a mixed picture.

Delays of several hours in some places were seen while voting got underway more swiftly at others.

Several election officials said they had been delayed by the late arrival of vehicles to transport them and the election materials.

Opposition presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar was able to vote, surrounded by a chaotic scrum of media and supporters.

Another presidential candidate former Lagos governor Bola Tinubu was also seen voting in Lagos.

The candidate for Labour Party, Peter Obi, who is mounting a challenge against the country's two main rivals for president also cast his vote in the southeast state of Anambra.

President Muhammadu Buhari is stepping down after serving the maximum eight years allowed by the constitution.

He failed to deliver on his pledge to bring back order and security across Nigeria.

More than 93 million people are registered to vote for the next president and members of the National Assembly.

The run-up to the vote was marred by violence, a pattern seen in previous Nigerian elections.

For the election, land borders were closed, soldiers were patrolling the streets in several states, and movements were restricted in an effort by the authorities to boost security.

Vote-counting will begin as soon as polls close and results will be posted outside polling stations.

The final tally from the 36 states and federal capital Abuja is expected within five days of voting.