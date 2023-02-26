Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Nigerians wait to finish voting in some places as election count underway

02/26/2023 | 04:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A poll worker holds up a ballot paper during the counting process of Nigeria's presidential election, at a polling unit in Awka

YENAGOA, Nigeria (Reuters) - Nigerians gathered to vote on Sunday in a few parts of the country where technical and other glitches prevented a national election from taking place the previous day, even as vote-counting was underway in other places.

A Reuters reporter saw voters arriving at polling stations in Yenagoa city, which will open at 10 a.m. (0900 GMT) so electoral commission officials can complete Saturday's presidential and parliamentary election.

"The whole process is an absolute mess," said Preye Iti, 60, a civil servant. "I waited from 8.30 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. yesterday. Now I'm back here at 8.30 again."

Voting was also expected to continue in some parts northeastern Borno state, where voting machines failed to work.

The commission said late on Saturday that election would continue in several wards in Yenagoa, which lies in Nigeria's oil-producing south, and where there were cases of election officers and materials failing to turn up on Saturday.

It added that official nationwide results could be expected from late on Sunday evening. The final election tally is expected within five days.

The presidential race is to replace outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari, a retired army general, who was also once a military ruler in the 1980s. He is stepping down after winning two previous elections and serving the maximum eight years permitted by the constitution.

Whoever wins will face a litany of crises in the country of more than 200 million, Africa's most populous nation.

Nigeria is struggling with Islamist insurgencies in the northeast, an epidemic of kidnappings for ransom, conflict between herders and farmers, shortages of cash, fuel and power, as well as deep-rooted corruption and poverty.

The contest to succeed Buhari is wide open, with candidates from two parties that have alternated in power since the end of army rule in 1999 facing an unusually strong challenge from a minor party candidate popular among young voters.

They are former Lagos governor Bola Tinubu, 70, of the ruling All Progressives Congress, former vice president Atiku Abubakar, 76, of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, and former Anambra State governor Peter Obi, 61, of the smaller Labour Party.

(Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Frances Kerry)

By Tife Owolabi


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.83% 82.81 Delayed Quote.-4.44%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.37% 450.62 Real-time Quote.-1.34%
ITI LIMITED -0.61% 97.3 End-of-day quote.-6.08%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -1.30% 147.71 Real-time Quote.-3.06%
WTI 0.00% 76.482 Delayed Quote.-6.08%
Latest news "Economy"
06:27aAlgeria to reopen its embassy in Kyiv after one-year closure
RE
06:20a'Dilbert' cartoon dropped after racist rant by creator Scott Adams
RE
05:45aNo movement in NATO guarantees for Ukraine - German government
RE
05:45aGerman government spokesperson: nato guarantees for ukraine play…
RE
05:45aGerman government spokesperson: for months, no new concrete deve…
RE
05:44aJordan hosts Israeli-Palestinian talks to avert escalation in violence
RE
05:14aHong Kong police charge three after model found dismembered in fridge
RE
05:04aBig Tech 'fair share' debate set to dominate Barcelona mobile meet
RE
05:03a'Playing with fire': Mass protest planned against Mexico electoral overhaul
RE
04:41aFrench defence group Thales to recruit 12,000 staff as orders boom
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK PM Sunak "giving everything" to seal EU deal for Northern Ireland
2Putin: Russia must take into account NATO nuclear capability - state TV
3French defence group Thales to recruit 12,000 staff as orders boom
4Moscow accuses U.S. of attempts to disrupt Russia-Africa relations
5REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

HOT NEWS