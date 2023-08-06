STORY: Residents in Niger's capital took over roundabouts and road intersections on the way to the presidential palace Saturday night into Sunday early hours.

They were supporting the Niger military junta and undaunted by the threat of military intervention by West Africa's regional bloc....

...as its ultimatum for the country's coup leaders to reinstate the president expires.

This demonstrator says he believes France is behind Economic Community of West Africa or ECOWAS and want to attack the country.

Another demonstrator says that quote "the people of Niger have understood that these imperialists want our demise".

The junta has said it will not cave in to external pressure to stand down.

The July 26th power grab is the seventh coup in West and Central Africa in three years.

It has rocked the western Sahel region.

Defense chiefs of the ECOWAS agreed on military action, including when and where to strike,

if the detained President Mohamed Bazoum, was not released and reinstated by Sunday.

ECOWAS did not respond to a request for comment on what its next steps would be, or when exactly on Sunday its deadline expires.

The bloc's military pledge has triggered fears of further conflict in a region already battling a deadly Islamist insurgency.

Meanwhile, Italy said on Sunday it had reduced the number of troops it has in Niger to make room in its military base for civilians who may need protection.

A military plane took off from Niamey and landed in Rome late on Saturday with 65 Italian soldiers, as well as 10 U.S. soldiers.

That's according to the Italian defense ministry.

Niger's former colonial power France said on Saturday it would support regional efforts to overturn the coup, without specifying if that included military assistance.

Any military intervention by ECOWAS could be complicated by a promise from juntas in neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso to come to Niger's defense if needed.

Bazoum's Prime Minister Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou said on Saturday in Paris that the ousted regime still believed a last-minute agreement was possible.