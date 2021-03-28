Night curfew in India's Maharashtra state after record COVID spike

MUMBAI/ NEW DELHI, March 28 (Reuters) - Authorities in
India's western state of Maharashtra imposed night curfews on
Sunday to tackle a record surge in COVID-19 cases with the
financial capital Mumbai reporting 6,123 new cases, the highest
single-day spike since March last year.
"We are seeing a higher COVID positive rate in high-rise
residential buildings than in slums...to stop the spread only
essential services will be allowed," said Kishor Pednekar, the
mayor of Mumbai adding that hotels, pubs and shopping malls must
observe the night curfew rules.
India recorded 62,714 cases of the coronavirus in the last
24 hours, the country’s health ministry said on Sunday, the
highest single-day tally since mid-October last year.
With 312 deaths, single-day mortality figures were also at
their highest since Christmas, according to ministry data.
Several government hospitals reported they were running out
of critical-care beds in Mumbai city.
While Maharashtra leads the surge, several other states -
Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and
Madhya Pradesh - are also seeing a rise in cases.
Many Indians have started questioning the government's
highly publicised vaccine exports campaign when only a fraction
of the country's population has been inoculated.
India has supplied 61 million vaccine doses to as many as 77
countries as part of both grants and commercial arrangements.
Officials in the health ministry in New Delhi said the
government had decided to focus on its domestic vaccination
programme following a spike in COVID-19 cases and there will be
no immediate expansion of vaccine exports.
Experts said more than 40 million people in India have
received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine so far, but
that is less than 4% of the country's 1.35 billion population.
"The vaccination drive has to be scaled up massively, and
test and trace and isolation protocols have to be strengthened
across the country," said S.K. Sinha, a health ministry
official.
