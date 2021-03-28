Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Night curfew in India's Maharashtra state after record COVID spike

03/28/2021 | 01:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUMBAI/ NEW DELHI, March 28 (Reuters) - Authorities in India's western state of Maharashtra imposed night curfews on Sunday to tackle a record surge in COVID-19 cases with the financial capital Mumbai reporting 6,123 new cases, the highest single-day spike since March last year.

"We are seeing a higher COVID positive rate in high-rise residential buildings than in slums...to stop the spread only essential services will be allowed," said Kishor Pednekar, the mayor of Mumbai adding that hotels, pubs and shopping malls must observe the night curfew rules.

India recorded 62,714 cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the country’s health ministry said on Sunday, the highest single-day tally since mid-October last year.

With 312 deaths, single-day mortality figures were also at their highest since Christmas, according to ministry data.

Several government hospitals reported they were running out of critical-care beds in Mumbai city.

While Maharashtra leads the surge, several other states - Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh - are also seeing a rise in cases.

Many Indians have started questioning the government's highly publicised vaccine exports campaign when only a fraction of the country's population has been inoculated.

India has supplied 61 million vaccine doses to as many as 77 countries as part of both grants and commercial arrangements.

Officials in the health ministry in New Delhi said the government had decided to focus on its domestic vaccination programme following a spike in COVID-19 cases and there will be no immediate expansion of vaccine exports.

Experts said more than 40 million people in India have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine so far, but that is less than 4% of the country's 1.35 billion population.

"The vaccination drive has to be scaled up massively, and test and trace and isolation protocols have to be strengthened across the country," said S.K. Sinha, a health ministry official. (Editing by Michael Perry)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:54aMalaysia's key ruling coalition ally says will not work with PM Muhyiddin in polls
RE
01:51aLarge block trades that caused selling raises questions about cause
RE
01:23aNight curfew in India's Maharashtra state after record COVID spike
RE
03/27INDONESIA POLICE : explosion in Makassar suspected to be a suicide bombing
RE
03/27DENTONS US LLP  : European Parliament sends the Commission and Council its checklist for a "WTO-compatible EU carbon border adjustment mechanism”
PU
03/27CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : China's food industry sees expansion in Jan-Feb
PU
03/27UNCITRAL UNITED NATIONS COMMISSION ON INTERNATIO  : OECD Conference on the Future of Investment Treaties – 29-30 March 2021
PU
03/27Nord Pool applauds decision to add new German capacities to Single Intraday Coupling
PU
03/27SPECTACULAR : 5,000 pack Barcelona rock concert after COVID tests
RE
03/27Support for Merkel's party falls further in poll, Greens closing in
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAIDU, INC. : Large block trades that caused selling raises questions about cause
2JD.COM, INC. : JD.ID CMO: Five Years On, JD.ID Laser Focused on Quality and Service
3NORDIC UNMANNED AS : NORDIC UNMANNED : First system integrator sale in Eastern Europe for Nordic Unmanned (NUM..
4SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES COMPANY : SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES : Retailing and Operation Division
5KHALEEJI COMMERCIAL BANK BSC : KHALEEJI COMMERCIAL BANK BSC : “KHCB” supports “BIBF's”..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ