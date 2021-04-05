Nightingale College : Appoints Two New Vice Presidents to Further Elevate Institutional Excellence in Nursing Education

Tyler Asman is hired to lead operational effectiveness and Marianne Palacios is promoted to lead collaborator experience

Nightingale College, a national leader in distance learning nursing education programs, today announced two new vice presidents to provide leadership as the College seeks accreditation from Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). Marianne Palacios is the new VP, Collaborator Experience – the College’s human resources function – and Tyler Asman is the new VP, Operational Effectiveness.

Nightingale College recently achieved candidacy status with NWCCU, a regional accreditor. The non-profit membership organization granted the pre-accreditation status and praised the College for reaching out to rural and underserved learners, fostering a culture of collaboration and providing extensive wraparound learner services. The College’s recent accreditation achievement and its commitment to institutional excellence contributed to the addition of Tyler Asman and the promotion of Marianne Palacios.

“We are fortunate in bringing these two strong women leaders to help us meet the growing and diverse needs of our learner community, collaborators and faculty,” said Mikhail Shneyder, president and CEO of Nightingale College. “Both Marianne and Tyler bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to help us navigate the unique challenges of providing nursing education to underserved populations and geographies.”

Tyler Asman is an experienced professional in business administration, organizational development, operations and consulting. She will be taking leadership over operations and IT for Nightingale. Asman previously oversaw learning and improvement for United Way of Salt Lake, earning national recognition for innovations in education as well as fundraising and recruitment. She holds a master’s degree in social work and a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Houston.

Marianne Palacios is a highly knowledgeable professional with more than three decades of experience developing and overseeing human resources for companies throughout the Western U.S. She will oversee leadership development, succession planning, overall collaborator relations, talent acquisition, benefits, compensation, and compliance. Palacios holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Weber State University and has completed graduate courses in HR management at Utah State University.

Nightingale College offers a prelicensure bachelor’s degree in nursing, as well as RN-to-BSN program and a master’s degree in nursing education. The College is introducing its practical nursing (PN) diploma program in May 2021.

About Nightingale College

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Nightingale College is a pioneer in distance education for prelicensure nursing; it offers nursing programs at diploma as well as associate’s, bachelor’s, and master’s degree levels. The College is dedicated to improving demographic, socioeconomic, and geographic access to nursing education and is enrolling learners across the United States, with supervised on-ground field experiences (SOFE) regions in Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wyoming. To learn more about Nightingale College, its mission and programs, visit www.nightingale.edu.

