Nightingale College : to Host January On-Site Accreditation Visit with the Commission of Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE)

Nightingale College today announced it will host an accreditation visit by the Commission of Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) on January 25 – 27, 2021. CCNE will conduct an on-site evaluation of the College’s Master of Science in Nursing Education (MSNEd) Program.

In accordance with CCNE’s procedures, the Commission provides the opportunity for program constituents and other interested parties to submit, in writing, third-party comments concerning the programs’ qualifications for accreditation.

The College invites comments to be submitted to the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) at thirdpartycomments@ccneaccreditation.org. Comments must be received no later than January 4, 2021, 21 days prior to the first day of the on-site evaluation.

Third-party comments must relate to the CCNE Standards for Accreditation of Graduate Nursing Programs. All third-party comments must be written in English. Please note that comments are shared only with the CCNE evaluation team appointed to review the MSNEd Program. At no time during the review process are these comments shared with the program, the Accreditation Review Committee, or the Board.

For any questions regarding the third-party comment process or any aspect of the accreditation process, please contact Dr. Daniel Michalski at 202-887-6791 x253 or at dmichalski@ccneaccreditation.org. Or contact:

Audrey Auer PhD, RN

Director, Nursing Education Services

Nightingale College

801-689-2160

aauer@nightingale.edu

For more information about Nightingale College and its programs, click here.

About Nightingale College:

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Nightingale College is a pioneer in distance education for pre-licensure nursing; it offers nursing programs at associate’s, bachelor’s, and master’s degree levels. The College is dedicated to improving demographic, socioeconomic, and geographic access to nursing education and is enrolling learners across the United States, with supervised on-ground field experience (SOFE) areas in Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wyoming. To learn more about Nightingale College, its mission and programs, visit www.nightingale.edu.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105006110/en/