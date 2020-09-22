Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nike expected to return to profit as online sales, demand from China pick up

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 12:07pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Nike shoes are seen on display at the Nordstrom flagship store during a media preview in New York

Strong online sales and demand from Chinese shoppers and students heading back to school are expected to have helped Nike swing back to a profit in the first quarter, a sequential improvement from the surprise loss it posted in July, according to Refinitiv.

With malls and department stores like J.C. Penney shutting shops due to COVID-19 lockdowns, people turned to e-commerce, buying significantly more products directly from Nike's website. In the fiscal fourth quarter, Nike reported a 75% rise in online sales and Wall Street analysts expect this to continue - at least nine have raised their price targets on the stock in the last two weeks.

E-commerce sales are now nearly a third of Nike's total revenue - a goal Nike had previously set for 2023. Nike's first-quarter adjusted sales in China are also expected to have grown by more than 10% as official lockdowns there all but ended.

Particularly in North America, sales in the global athletic footwear and apparel industry have picked up, and Nike will get a boost from the new back-to-school dynamic, said Wedbush analyst Christopher Svezia.

Portland, Oregon-based Nike is expected to post a net profit of $729 million in the most recent quarter, versus a loss of $790 million in the fourth quarter, according to Refinitiv.

To save costs and target investment online this year, the company said in July it would cut corporate jobs starting Oct. 1 and end nine major retail contracts, including deals with department store Dillard's and Amazon.com-owned shoe retailer Zappos. Nike in July scrapped plans to open a major shoe plant in Arizona in favor of investments elsewhere.

The company has invested this year in marketing itself as a supporter of high-profile social and political movements like Black Lives Matter and Time to Vote, and launched a new maternity line and several inclusive ad campaigns.

By Richa Naidu and Aishwarya Venugopal

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 3.31% 3053.575 Delayed Quote.60.21%
NIKE, INC. 2.03% 115.835 Delayed Quote.11.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:18pNew COVID-19 rules could spell last orders for some British pubs
RE
12:18pPowell says don't really have a solution for cre with the tools that we have
RE
12:13pU.N. GENERAL ASSEMBLY : World Leaders Address Covid-19 Crisis
DJ
12:10pU.S. Labor Department could make it easier to treat workers as independent contractors
RE
12:09pU.S. existing home sales approach 14-year high; prices scale record peak
RE
12:08pPermira buys German specialty pharma group Neuraxpharm
RE
12:08pMnuchin says supports long-term loans for businesses like small hotels as part of additional sba appropriations
RE
12:07pNike expected to return to profit as online sales, demand from China pick up
RE
12:07pWRAPUP 1-At U.N., Trump demands action against China over virus, Xi urges cooperation
RE
12:03pSpain adds 10,800 new coronavirus infections, total at 682,267
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : COVID-19 vaccine verdicts loom as next big market risk
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
3LG CHEM, LTD. : Elon Musk expected to use Tesla 'Battery Day' to argue for the end of combustion engines
4GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORPORATION : Genscript Biotech says Chinese customs raided offices, shares at 20-month low
5WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. : Investors brace for months of big market swings as virus, political worries loo..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group