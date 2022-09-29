Nike quarterly profit falls as costs soar

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Nike Inc reported a decline
in its quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by higher costs and a
stronger dollar.
The company's shares, one of the worst performing Dow
components so far this year, fell 2.3% in extended trading.
Elevated freight costs due to a global supply chain crunch
are weighing on the company's bottom line although it expects
these supply snags to ease in the coming months.
Nike said costs rose 10% to $3.9 billion in the first
quarter.
Major U.S. multinationals, including Microsoft Corp
and Coca-Cola <Co KO.N>, have warned of a knock from the
strength of the U.S. currency.
Nike had said it expects foreign exchange headwinds of about
400 basis points to weigh on its full-year revenue outlook.
The company's net income fell to $1.47 billion, or 93 cents
per share, in the first quarter ended August 31, from $1.87
billion, or $1.16 per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)