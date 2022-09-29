Advanced search
Nike quarterly profit falls as costs soar

09/29/2022 | 04:28pm EDT
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Nike Inc reported a decline in its quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by higher costs and a stronger dollar.

The company's shares, one of the worst performing Dow components so far this year, fell 2.3% in extended trading.

Elevated freight costs due to a global supply chain crunch are weighing on the company's bottom line although it expects these supply snags to ease in the coming months.

Nike said costs rose 10% to $3.9 billion in the first quarter.

Major U.S. multinationals, including Microsoft Corp and Coca-Cola <Co KO.N>, have warned of a knock from the strength of the U.S. currency.

Nike had said it expects foreign exchange headwinds of about 400 basis points to weigh on its full-year revenue outlook.

The company's net income fell to $1.47 billion, or 93 cents per share, in the first quarter ended August 31, from $1.87 billion, or $1.16 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.48% 237.5 Delayed Quote.-29.71%
NIKE, INC. -3.41% 95.33 Delayed Quote.-40.78%
