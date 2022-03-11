Nike stores remain open in Russia over a week after closure announcement

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Many Nike stores
throughout Russia were open on Friday afternoon, according to
checks made by Reuters, more than a week after the world's
biggest sports retailer said it was temporarily closing down all
its shops in the country.
At one of six Moscow stores Reuters reached by phone, an
employee said: "We don't have information yet, but I think the
store will be open for at least, like, for a month."
Nike said on March 3 that it would suspend operations at all
its stores in Russia, joining several Western brands that did so
in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Nike has roughly
100 stores in the Russian Federation, according to the store
directory on its website, which showed that all of them were
"open."
A Nike employee at the retailer's corporate offices in
Russia told Reuters that many of its stores remained open. The
employee said, however, that "Nike Factory Stores" had been
temporarily shut.
Beaverton, Oregon-based Nike said the stores that were open
are owned and operated by independent partners, and that it will
soon update its store locator online to reflect Nike's closed
owned and operated stores.
Days prior to its announcement that stores would temporarily
close, Nike made merchandise purchases on its website and app
unavailable in Russia and directed its customers in the country
to brick-and-mortar stores instead. The company is offering
continuity pay for its employees in closed stores.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in London; Additional reporting by
Arriana McLymore in New York; Editing by Vanessa O'Connell, Nick
Zieminski and Will Dunham)