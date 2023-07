July 27 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* BANK OF JAPAN WILL DISCUSS TWEAKING ITS YIELD CURVE CONTROL POLICY AT A POLICY BOARD MEETING FRIDAY

* BOJ WILL DISCUSS TWEAKING ITS YIELD CURVE CONTROL POLICY TO LET LONG-TERM INTEREST RATES RISE BEYOND ITS CAP OF 0.5% BY CERTAIN DEGREE

* PROPOSED CHANGE WOULD KEEP RATE CEILING, BUT ALLOW FOR MODERATE RISES BEYOND THAT LEVEL

* UNDER MORE FLEXIBLE POLICY BEING CONSIDERED BOJ WOULD PERMIT GRADUAL INCREASES ABOVE 0.5% THRESHOLD, BUT STILL CLAMP DOWN ON ANY SUDDEN SPIKES

* EVEN WITH MORE FLEXIBLE YIELD CURVE CONTROL RISK REMAIN OF RATES RISING MORE THAN BOJ INTENDS, FORCING IT TO STEP IN WITH BIG JGB PURCHASES

* BOJ WOULD CONSIDER TIMING OF ANY SUCH MOVES CAREFULLY AFTER GAUGING OUTLOOK FOR LONG-TERM YIELDS FOLLOWING POLICY SHIFT