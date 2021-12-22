Nikkei edges higher on tech rally but Nintendo, sauce makers cap gains

TOKYO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average edged
higher on Wednesday, buoyed by a rally in chipmakers and other
tech stocks, although gains were capped by weakness in Nintendo
and sauce makers.
The Nikkei 225 ended the day 0.16% higher after
swinging between small gains and losses throughout the session
in holiday-thinned trading. The broader Topix added
0.09%.
"The main players, foreign institutional investors, are out
of the market for Christmas, and the action by individual
investors is thin," said a market participant at a domestic
securities firm.
"For the next while, it looks like it's going to be hard to
find direction in this market."
Sony was among the Nikkei's top gainers, climbing
2.77% after its India unit finalised a deal with local rival Zee
Entertainment to merge their television channels, film assets
and streaming platforms.
Tokyo Electron was the biggest mover by index
points, adding 0.74%, while fellow chipmaker Advantest
advanced 1.41%.
Overnight, the U.S. Nasdaq 100 rallied 2.29%, and the
Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index jumped 3.35%.
The Nikkei's biggest mover was Shinsei Bank with a
5.94% gain after SBI Holdings, which recently completed a tender
offer for Shinsei, said it's worth pursuing the option of taking
it private.
At the other end, sauce maker Ajinomoto slumped
2.13% to be the Nikkei's worst performing stock, while peer
Kikkoman lost 1.38%.
Nintendo declined 1.66%.
Toyota Motor cut losses into the close, but still
ended 0.68% lower as it fell further after last week's strong
gains on beefed-up electric vehicle plans. Group supplier Denso
slipped 0.87%.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)