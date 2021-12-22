Log in
Nikkei edges higher on tech rally but Nintendo, sauce makers cap gains

12/22/2021 | 01:32am EST
TOKYO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average edged higher on Wednesday, buoyed by a rally in chipmakers and other tech stocks, although gains were capped by weakness in Nintendo and sauce makers.

The Nikkei 225 ended the day 0.16% higher after swinging between small gains and losses throughout the session in holiday-thinned trading. The broader Topix added 0.09%.

"The main players, foreign institutional investors, are out of the market for Christmas, and the action by individual investors is thin," said a market participant at a domestic securities firm.

"For the next while, it looks like it's going to be hard to find direction in this market."

Sony was among the Nikkei's top gainers, climbing 2.77% after its India unit finalised a deal with local rival Zee Entertainment to merge their television channels, film assets and streaming platforms.

Tokyo Electron was the biggest mover by index points, adding 0.74%, while fellow chipmaker Advantest advanced 1.41%.

Overnight, the U.S. Nasdaq 100 rallied 2.29%, and the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index jumped 3.35%.

The Nikkei's biggest mover was Shinsei Bank with a 5.94% gain after SBI Holdings, which recently completed a tender offer for Shinsei, said it's worth pursuing the option of taking it private.

At the other end, sauce maker Ajinomoto slumped 2.13% to be the Nikkei's worst performing stock, while peer Kikkoman lost 1.38%.

Nintendo declined 1.66%.

Toyota Motor cut losses into the close, but still ended 0.68% lower as it fell further after last week's strong gains on beefed-up electric vehicle plans. Group supplier Denso slipped 0.87%. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AJINOMOTO CO., INC. 1.82% 3520 End-of-day quote.50.59%
DENSO CORPORATION 1.12% 9132 End-of-day quote.48.88%
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION 3.05% 9450 End-of-day quote.31.80%
NASDAQ 100 2.29% 15986.27703 Real-time Quote.21.25%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.40% 15341.086705 Real-time Quote.16.24%
NIKKEI 225 0.16% 28562.21 Real-time Quote.1.80%
NINTENDO CO., LTD. 3.72% 55500 End-of-day quote.-15.69%
SBI HOLDINGS, INC. 3.56% 3000 End-of-day quote.22.60%
SHINSEI BANK, LIMITED -1.69% 1800 End-of-day quote.41.62%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION 0.86% 13555 End-of-day quote.31.79%
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED 4.40% 62220 End-of-day quote.62.03%
TOPIX INDEX 0.09% 1971.51 Real-time Quote.7.57%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 0.44% 9070 End-of-day quote.10.74%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 0.95% 2070.5 End-of-day quote.30.11%
