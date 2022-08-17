Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nikkei ends above 29,000 for first time in seven months on Wall Street rally

08/17/2022 | 04:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People pass by an electronic screen showing Japan's Nikkei share price index inside a conference hall in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei ended above the key psychological level of 29,000 on Wednesday for the first time in more than seven months, after an overnight Wall Street rally in major indexes following robust earnings by U.S. retailers.

The Nikkei share average rose 1.23% to 29,222.77, its highest closing level since Jan. 5. The broader Topix advanced 1.26% to 2,006.99.

"Strong U.S. equities lifted investor sentiment," said Takatoshi Itoshima, a strategist at Pictet Asset Management Japan. "Investors responded to the upbeat earnings of U.S. retailers."

The Dow and S&P 500 had risen on Tuesday as stronger-than-expected results and outlooks from Walmart and Home Depot bolstered views on the health of consumers, while technology shares declined and weighed on the Nasdaq. [.N]

Uniqlo clothing store owner Fast Retailing was the biggest boost to the Nikkei, rising 2.8%, followed by air-conditioner maker Daikin Industries, up 2.02% and telephone company KDDI, gaining 1.43%.

Tokyo Electric Power Holdings added 3.66% on expectations of a restart of nuclear power plants after a report that the nuclear authority approved establishment of anti-terrorism facilities at a nuclear plant, a market participant said.

Among technology heavyweights, cybersecurity platform provider Trend Micro lost 2.08% and weighed on the Nikkei the most. Robot maker Fanuc slipped 0.89%.

There were 207 advancers on the Nikkei index against 17 decliners. The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 1.18 billion, compared to the last 30-day average of 1.16 billion.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita, additional reporting by Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V and Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:33aFTSE 100 Flat as Traders Assess Inflation Data
DJ
04:30aShanghai stocks close at 4-week high as property sector gains on policy hopes
RE
04:28aDubai airport sees pre-pandemic monthly passenger volumes by end of 2023
RE
04:26aEuro zone bond yields rise after UK inflation, ahead of Fed minutes
RE
04:24aNikkei ends above 29,000 for first time in seven months on Wall Street rally
RE
04:21aEU parliament to help probe 'inexcusable' spying on Greek member
RE
04:14aManchester united shares pare gains, last up 3% at $13.20 in pre…
RE
04:02aManchester united shares up nearly 17% to $14.90 in u.s. pre-mar…
RE
03:58aRouble firms to 1-week high vs euro, Russian stocks climb
RE
03:55aNorway's wealth fund loses $174 billion in first half of 2022
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. big company oil reserves up 13% since 2017, deals drive recent gro..
2Exclusive-China's EVE to supply BMW with large Tesla-like cylindrical b..
32020 Bulkers Ltd. (2020) - Results for the second quarter and first hal..
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Buy rating from Jefferies
5BASF SE : Bernstein remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS