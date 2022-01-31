Nikkei extends gains after Japan premier says he is not considering lockdowns

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
extended its tech-driven rally in afternoon trade after the
country's premier said he is not currently considering issuing a
new state of emergency.
Chipmakers, Sony and start-up investor SoftBank Group helped
lift the benchmark index following a strong performance by their
Wall Street peers at the end of last week.
The Nikkei ended the day 1.07% higher at 27,001.98,
with technology the best-performing sector, jumping 2.35%.
The broader Topix rose 1.01%. The Topix growth share
index leapt 1.70%, compared with a 0.39% advance for
the value index.
"Today's market is rising just like the spring is stretching
back, supported by the rebound on Wall Street last week," said
Chihiro Ohta at the investment research and investor services at
SMBC Nikko Securities.
"The market's direction this week will depend on the
upcoming U.S. economic data and corporate earnings."
Chip-making giant Tokyo Electron added 3.32% and
was the biggest riser on the Nikkei by index points. Rivals
Advantest and Renesas gained 4.36% and 5.19%,
respectively.
Staffing agency Recruit Holdings, which is seen as
a technology stock for its holdings in the U.S. online job
search Indeed, jumped 5.47%.
SoftBank Group advanced 4.5% and Sony Group
added 3.96%.
Alps Alpine surged 17.36% and was the top
percentage gainer on the Nikkei, after the maker of car
navigation systems raised its annual operating profit forecast.
Mitsui OSK Lines led shippers higher with a 9.59%
jump after reporting earnings.
At the other end, Omron tumbled 7% after the
healthcare equipment maker cut its annual operating profit
outlook.
Chubu Electric Power, down 8.36%, was the biggest
loser on the Nikkei, while Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings
Inc shed 5.26%.
