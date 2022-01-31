Log in
Nikkei extends gains after Japan premier says he is not considering lockdowns

01/31/2022 | 02:44am EST
TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average extended its tech-driven rally in afternoon trade after the country's premier said he is not currently considering issuing a new state of emergency.

Chipmakers, Sony and start-up investor SoftBank Group helped lift the benchmark index following a strong performance by their Wall Street peers at the end of last week.

The Nikkei ended the day 1.07% higher at 27,001.98, with technology the best-performing sector, jumping 2.35%.

The broader Topix rose 1.01%. The Topix growth share index leapt 1.70%, compared with a 0.39% advance for the value index.

"Today's market is rising just like the spring is stretching back, supported by the rebound on Wall Street last week," said Chihiro Ohta at the investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"The market's direction this week will depend on the upcoming U.S. economic data and corporate earnings."

Chip-making giant Tokyo Electron added 3.32% and was the biggest riser on the Nikkei by index points. Rivals Advantest and Renesas gained 4.36% and 5.19%, respectively.

Staffing agency Recruit Holdings, which is seen as a technology stock for its holdings in the U.S. online job search Indeed, jumped 5.47%.

SoftBank Group advanced 4.5% and Sony Group added 3.96%.

Alps Alpine surged 17.36% and was the top percentage gainer on the Nikkei, after the maker of car navigation systems raised its annual operating profit forecast.

Mitsui OSK Lines led shippers higher with a 9.59% jump after reporting earnings.

At the other end, Omron tumbled 7% after the healthcare equipment maker cut its annual operating profit outlook.

Chubu Electric Power, down 8.36%, was the biggest loser on the Nikkei, while Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc shed 5.26%. (Reporting by Kevin Buckland and Junko Fujita; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANTEST CORPORATION 4.36% 9570 Delayed Quote.-15.87%
ALPS ALPINE CO., LTD 17.36% 1244 Delayed Quote.-2.30%
CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC -8.36% 1151 Delayed Quote.3.63%
MITSUI O.S.K. LINES LTD 9.59% 8800 Delayed Quote.-5.97%
NIKKEI 225 1.07% 27001.98 Real-time Quote.-7.20%
OMRON CORPORATION -7.00% 8305 Delayed Quote.-22.08%
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD 5.47% 5595 Delayed Quote.-23.91%
RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION 5.19% 1298 Delayed Quote.-13.28%
S&P 500 2.43% 4431.85 Delayed Quote.-7.01%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 4.50% 5011 Delayed Quote.-11.76%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION 3.96% 12720 Delayed Quote.-15.48%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC. -5.26% 306 Delayed Quote.8.75%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD 3.32% 54730 Delayed Quote.-20.08%
TOPIX INDEX 1.01% 1895.93 Real-time Quote.-5.79%
