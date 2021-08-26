Log in
Nikkei follows Wall Street lower ahead of Jackson Hole symposium

08/26/2021 | 11:22pm EDT
TOKYO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index slid on Friday, in line with Wall Street's declines overnight, on caution around prospects for an earlier tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus.

The Nikkei shed 0.33% to end the morning session at 27,651.51, but that was off the day's low of 27,481.23. The broader Topix lost 0.32% to 1,929.16, but also recovered from bigger declines.

"The market is being supported by buyers coming in who think stocks look like a bargain here," said a market participant at a domestic securities firm.

The Nikkei is still on track for a 2.36% gain this week, the most since May, after bouncing off an almost eight-month low last week of 26,954.81.

On Friday though, slides in Nikkei heavyweights weighed on the overall index, with Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing down 0.76% and medical supply maker Terumo Corp. slumping 1.98%.

SoftBank Group fell 0.6%, Sony Group Corp. declined 0.58% and Toyota Motor Corp. dropped 0.55%.

Fears of a potential shift in Fed policy prompted a broad but shallow sell-off on Wall Street, with the central bank's annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming due on Friday. All three major stock indexes ended in the red, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq notching their first down day in six.

Several Fed officials sounded hawkish notes on Thursday, with St. Louis Fed president James Bullard saying he expects a "good assessment" of where the economy stands in Fed Chair Jerome Powell's keynote speech at the event.

Among bright spots in Japanese stocks were gains for chip-related shares, with Tokyo Electron climbing 0.7% and Advantest advancing 0.76%.

Shippers stood out, making up the three top gainers on the Nikkei. Mitsui OSK Lines surged 8.98%, Kawasaki Kisen jumped 5.85% and Nippon Yusen rallied 5.53%.

Sea transport was the Topix's best-performing subsector, climbing 6.63%. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANTEST CORPORATION 2.67% 9220 End-of-day quote.19.28%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 0.16% 73340 End-of-day quote.-20.69%
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD. 0.30% 4960 End-of-day quote.134.85%
MITSUI O.S.K. LINES, LTD. -0.28% 7130 End-of-day quote.126.35%
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA -1.02% 7770 End-of-day quote.223.48%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -0.10% 6207 End-of-day quote.-22.97%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION -1.48% 11295 End-of-day quote.9.82%
TERUMO CORPORATION 0.11% 4540 End-of-day quote.5.29%
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED 2.08% 45680 End-of-day quote.18.96%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 0.24% 9507 End-of-day quote.19.48%
