Nikkei follows Wall Street lower ahead of Jackson Hole symposium

TOKYO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index slid on Friday, in line with Wall Street's declines overnight, on caution around prospects for an earlier tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus.

The Nikkei shed 0.33% to end the morning session at 27,651.51, but that was off the day's low of 27,481.23. The broader Topix lost 0.32% to 1,929.16, but also recovered from bigger declines.

"The market is being supported by buyers coming in who think stocks look like a bargain here," said a market participant at a domestic securities firm.

The Nikkei is still on track for a 2.36% gain this week, the most since May, after bouncing off an almost eight-month low last week of 26,954.81.

On Friday though, slides in Nikkei heavyweights weighed on the overall index, with Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing down 0.76% and medical supply maker Terumo Corp. slumping 1.98%.

SoftBank Group fell 0.6%, Sony Group Corp. declined 0.58% and Toyota Motor Corp. dropped 0.55%.

Fears of a potential shift in Fed policy prompted a broad but shallow sell-off on Wall Street, with the central bank's annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming due on Friday. All three major stock indexes ended in the red, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq notching their first down day in six.

Several Fed officials sounded hawkish notes on Thursday, with St. Louis Fed president James Bullard saying he expects a "good assessment" of where the economy stands in Fed Chair Jerome Powell's keynote speech at the event.

Among bright spots in Japanese stocks were gains for chip-related shares, with Tokyo Electron climbing 0.7% and Advantest advancing 0.76%.

Shippers stood out, making up the three top gainers on the Nikkei. Mitsui OSK Lines surged 8.98%, Kawasaki Kisen jumped 5.85% and Nippon Yusen rallied 5.53%.

Sea transport was the Topix's best-performing subsector, climbing 6.63%. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)