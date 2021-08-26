Nikkei follows Wall Street lower ahead of Jackson Hole symposium

TOKYO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index slid
on Friday, in line with Wall Street's declines overnight, on
caution around prospects for an earlier tapering of Federal
Reserve stimulus.
The Nikkei shed 0.33% to end the morning session at
27,651.51, but that was off the day's low of 27,481.23. The
broader Topix lost 0.32% to 1,929.16, but also recovered
from bigger declines.
"The market is being supported by buyers coming in who think
stocks look like a bargain here," said a market participant at a
domestic securities firm.
The Nikkei is still on track for a 2.36% gain this week, the
most since May, after bouncing off an almost eight-month low
last week of 26,954.81.
On Friday though, slides in Nikkei heavyweights weighed on
the overall index, with Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing
down 0.76% and medical supply maker Terumo Corp.
slumping 1.98%.
SoftBank Group fell 0.6%, Sony Group Corp.
declined 0.58% and Toyota Motor Corp. dropped 0.55%.
Fears of a potential shift in Fed policy prompted a broad
but shallow sell-off on Wall Street, with the central bank's
annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming due on
Friday. All three major stock indexes ended in the red, with the
S&P 500 and the Nasdaq notching their first down day in six.
Several Fed officials sounded hawkish notes on Thursday,
with St. Louis Fed president James Bullard saying he expects a
"good assessment" of where the economy stands in Fed Chair
Jerome Powell's keynote speech at the event.
Among bright spots in Japanese stocks were gains for
chip-related shares, with Tokyo Electron climbing 0.7%
and Advantest advancing 0.76%.
Shippers stood out, making up the three top gainers on the
Nikkei. Mitsui OSK Lines surged 8.98%, Kawasaki Kisen
jumped 5.85% and Nippon Yusen rallied 5.53%.
Sea transport was the Topix's best-performing
subsector, climbing 6.63%.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)