Nikkei gains on positive earnings, virus worries linger

TOKYO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Thursday, underpinned by upbeat earnings from Nippon Yusen
, Hitachi Zozen, and Sony Group,
although gains were capped by concerns about surging cases of
COVID-19.
The country reported an unprecedented 14,207 jump in new
cases on Tuesday, led by a record 4,166 infections for
Olympics-host Tokyo.
Disappointing financial results from Ricoh also
dragged the index, tumbling 11.87%.
The tech-heavy Nikkei ended the morning session
0.34% higher, narrowly outpacing a 0.26% rise in the broader
Topix, as technology shares tracked a firm finish on
Wall Street.
The Topix growth index added 0.37%, outstripping
the value index's 0.15% advance.
"There continue to be concerns that Japan's stock market is
top-heavy, but a string of positive earnings seems to have
improved sentiment," said a market player at a domestic
securities firm.
The Nikkei has steadily retreated since surging to a
multi-decade high above 30,000 in mid-February, and has
oscillated in a range of around 27,300-28,000 since mid-July.
Nippon Yusen was the Nikkei's top performer,
jumping 8.8%. Fellow shippers Mitsui OSK Lines rallied
6.04% and Kawasaki Kisen jumped 3.85%.
Sea transport was the top subsector on the Topix
by far, surging 7.05%.
Infrastructure and energy company Hitachi Zozen
rallied 7.19%, while Sony Group rose 2.08%.
Rakuten Group advanced 7.5% after the company
entered a partnership to build a new mobile network in Germany.
