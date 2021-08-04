Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nikkei gains on positive earnings, virus worries linger

08/04/2021 | 10:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Thursday, underpinned by upbeat earnings from Nippon Yusen , Hitachi Zozen, and Sony Group, although gains were capped by concerns about surging cases of COVID-19.

The country reported an unprecedented 14,207 jump in new cases on Tuesday, led by a record 4,166 infections for Olympics-host Tokyo.

Disappointing financial results from Ricoh also dragged the index, tumbling 11.87%.

The tech-heavy Nikkei ended the morning session 0.34% higher, narrowly outpacing a 0.26% rise in the broader Topix, as technology shares tracked a firm finish on Wall Street.

The Topix growth index added 0.37%, outstripping the value index's 0.15% advance.

"There continue to be concerns that Japan's stock market is top-heavy, but a string of positive earnings seems to have improved sentiment," said a market player at a domestic securities firm.

The Nikkei has steadily retreated since surging to a multi-decade high above 30,000 in mid-February, and has oscillated in a range of around 27,300-28,000 since mid-July.

Nippon Yusen was the Nikkei's top performer, jumping 8.8%. Fellow shippers Mitsui OSK Lines rallied 6.04% and Kawasaki Kisen jumped 3.85%.

Sea transport was the top subsector on the Topix by far, surging 7.05%.

Infrastructure and energy company Hitachi Zozen rallied 7.19%, while Sony Group rose 2.08%.

Rakuten Group advanced 7.5% after the company entered a partnership to build a new mobile network in Germany. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HITACHI ZOSEN CORPORATION -1.86% 793 End-of-day quote.39.12%
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD. -3.13% 4025 End-of-day quote.90.58%
MITSUI O.S.K. LINES, LTD. -1.22% 6460 End-of-day quote.105.08%
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA 5.48% 6930 End-of-day quote.188.51%
RAKUTEN GROUP, INC. 3.98% 1253 End-of-day quote.26.06%
RICOH COMPANY, LTD. 0.25% 1213 End-of-day quote.79.17%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION -3.23% 11075 End-of-day quote.7.68%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08/04Shares in Chinese e-cigarette firms slide after state media report
RE
08/04Iron ore futures fall below 1,000 yuan mark as Chinese demand softens
RE
08/04India reports 42,982 new covid-19 cases in last 24 hours - govt statement
RE
08/04Heavy lamb price at highest level in two years
PU
08/04MLA MEAT & LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA : weekly cattle and sheep market wrap
PU
08/04South Korean central bank board member Koh nominated to head financial regulator
RE
08/04India enforcement agency threatens Flipkart, founders with $1.35 billion fine -sources
RE
08/04Gold eases on firm dollar, hawkish Fed official
RE
08/04INDIAN MORNING BRIEFING : Asian Markets Mixed; Earnings in Focus
DJ
08/04Nikkei gains on positive earnings, virus worries linger
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ether falls 1% ahead of major upgrade to ethereum network
2Toyota, Honda beat profit estimates but warn of extended chip crunch
3Robinhood shares surge 50%, as investors scoop up 'the meme of memes'
4TODAY ON WALL STREET: Is the economic recovery still on track?
5ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : agrees sale of Norway's Bergen for $131 million

HOT NEWS