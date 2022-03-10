Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nikkei jumps most in 21 months on Ukraine hopes, pause in oil surge

03/10/2022 | 01:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, March 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei rallied the most in nearly 21 months on Thursday, tracking a rebound in global peers as battered market sentiment recovered with Ukraine and Russia looked set to resume diplomatic talks and crude oil prices easing from recent highs.

The Nikkei share average surged 3.94% to 25,690.40, with 222 of its 225 component stocks advancing. The rally came after the benchmark lost 7% over the previous four sessions, touching its lowest since November 2020 at 24,681.74 on Wednesday.

Every Nikkei sector rose on Thursday, with basic material stocks up the most, jumping 6.18%, followed by 4.72% gains for both real estate and consumer cyclicals. Tech and auto shares also rallied.

Stocks related to the so-called pandemic reopening trade also stood out, as new infections in the country continued to decline from a high in early February.

The broader Topix soared 4.04%, after shedding 6.5% in the last four sessions.

A rally in U.S. and European equities spurred investors to rush back to buy Japanese shares as a pause in the surge in commodity prices also provided respite, according to traders.

While many uncertainties remain around the Ukraine conflict, the easing of Omicron cases in Japan is making domestic demand-related stocks attractive, they said.

Chemical company Showa Denko was the Nikkei's biggest percentage gainer, up 10.40%.

Vehicle battery-supplier GS Yuasa was next with a 10.03% rise, with Shin-Etsu Chemical rounding out the top 3 with a 9.74% advance.

Suzuki led automakers on the Nikkei with an 8.85% rally, followed closely by an 8.61% jump for Nissan. Toyota rose 5.42%.

Chipmaking giant Tokyo Electron was the Nikkei's biggest gainer by index points, rising 4.81%. Peers Advantest and Renesas added 3.89% and 4.97%, respectively.

Travel company H.I.S. gained 6.95%, and airline ANA Holdings rose 5.48%. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANA HOLDINGS INC. 5.48% 2319 Delayed Quote.-8.57%
GS YUASA CORPORATION 10.03% 2249 Delayed Quote.-20.09%
H.I.S. CO., LTD. 6.95% 1861 Delayed Quote.-6.95%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.44% 112.98 Delayed Quote.59.69%
NIKKEI 225 3.94% 25690.4 Real-time Quote.-13.90%
RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION 4.97% 1245 Delayed Quote.-16.66%
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD 9.74% 17750 Delayed Quote.-18.80%
SHOWA DENKO KK 10.40% 1995 Delayed Quote.-25.18%
SHOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 0.00% 46 Delayed Quote.-2.13%
SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION 8.85% 3850 Delayed Quote.-20.14%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD 4.81% 54230 Delayed Quote.-21.94%
TOPIX INDEX 4.04% 1830.03 Delayed Quote.-11.67%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 5.66% 7840 Delayed Quote.-19.26%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 5.42% 1945.5 Delayed Quote.-12.35%
WTI -0.89% 109.72 Delayed Quote.60.52%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:39aIran says lack of U.S. decision on nuclear deal complicates talks
RE
01:35aUK Defence Ministry says Russian column outside Kyiv has made little progress in over a week
RE
01:34aBoskalis says has received takeover offer from hal, will carefu…
RE
01:34aBNP Paribas bars Russia-based staff from computer systems as cyber attack fears grow
RE
01:33aMANZ : publishes preliminary figures for 2021 and expects leap in revenues in 2022
PU
01:32aUK Defence Ministry says Russian column outside Kyiv has made little progress in over a week
RE
01:32aInvestor hal's bid implies a value of 4.2 bln euros…
RE
01:29aHal announces intended offer for boskalis of 32.50 euros per sha…
RE
01:28aCredit Suisse slashes top executives' bonuses 64% for torrid 2021
RE
01:25aNikkei jumps most in 21 months on Ukraine hopes, pause in oil surge
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2World shares rise, oil falls 13% on OPEC nation's pledge
3Nestle, tobacco groups, gamemaker Sony join move away from Russia
4Ukraine accuses Russia of genocide after bombing of children's hospital
5Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split, $10 billion share buyback

HOT NEWS