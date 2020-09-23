Log in
Nikkei slips after Wall St retreats as data signals slow recovery

09/23/2020 | 11:47pm EDT

TOKYO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Japanese shares slipped on Thursday following hefty overnight losses on Wall Street after U.S. data reaffirmed concerns of a slow global economic recovery, though investor hopes of chunky dividends by next week helped limit losses.

Investors sought to limit exposures to downside risks as the global economic outlook darkened on rising COVID-19 infections in Europe as well as on uncertainties over U.S. presidential elections.

Japan's Nikkei share average slipped 0.57% to 23,214.49, falling below a key support from its 25-day average at 23,222.

The broader Topix lost 0.53% to 1,635.46, led by cyclicals such as steelmakers and carmakers .

Steelmakers JFE Holdings and Kobe Steel fell 4.7% and 3.6%, respectively. Among carmakers, Honda lost 2.9% while truck maker Hino Motors shed 2.4%.

Elsewhere, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust dropped 2.8%, hit by concerns about reputational damages after the Japanese company made errors in vote-counting of shareholders' meetings it administers.

Investor caution was palpable with so-called quality stocks, those with steadier earnings outlook, outperforming the overall market, said Yuya Fukue, trader at Rheos Capital Works.

Among the quality stocks, endoscope maker Olympus gained 2.6% while optical products maker Hoya Corp rose 1.7% and Sysmex, a medical equipment firm, added 1.6%.

Still, Nikkei's losses were smaller than the 2.37% drop in U.S. S&P500, partly due to expectations of big reinvestment flows from dividend next week.

"We have 800 billion yen ($7.59 billion) of reinvestment expected. That is big," said Fukue at Rheos.

Shares of start-up companies were another bright spot, with their Mothers Index hitting a 2-1/2-year high.

Internet service firm Toyokumo, listed in the Mothers market on Thursday, was untraded with a glut of "buy" orders.

Toyokumo's strong IPO debut lifted shares of software firm Cybozu, its parent company before a management buyout and its second-biggest shareholder.

($1 = 105.41 yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

CYBOZU, INC. 7.67% 3510 End-of-day quote.136.52%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.92% 26763.13 Delayed Quote.-6.22%
HINO MOTORS, LTD. -3.80% 658 End-of-day quote.-43.37%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -2.81% 2539.5 End-of-day quote.-18.05%
HOYA CORPORATION 1.78% 11695 End-of-day quote.11.91%
JFE HOLDINGS, INC. -2.61% 783 End-of-day quote.-44.51%
KOBE STEEL, LTD. -2.35% 415 End-of-day quote.-29.54%
NASDAQ 100 -3.16% 10833.332616 Delayed Quote.25.73%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.02% 10632.985307 Delayed Quote.22.19%
NIKKEI 225 -0.06% 23346.49 Real-time Quote.-1.25%
OLYMPUS CORPORATION -1.98% 2081 End-of-day quote.23.21%
S&P 500 -2.37% 3236.92 Delayed Quote.2.62%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -0.77% 3074 End-of-day quote.-23.87%
SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC. -0.86% 3009 End-of-day quote.-30.62%
SYSMEX CORPORATION 0.10% 9993 End-of-day quote.34.15%
TOYOKUMO, INC. 0.00% 2000 End-of-day quote.0.00%
