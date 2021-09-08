Nikkei slips from 6-month peak on virus-led slowdown fears

TOKYO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
retreated from a nearly six-month high on Thursday in sympathy
with stocks globally as worries flared about slowing growth due
to the fast-spreading Delta coronavirus variant.
The Nikkei slipped 0.46% to 30,041.33, from its
highest close since March 18 on Wednesday at 30,181.21. It's on
course to snap an eight-day winning streak, the longest since
early November.
The broader Topix sank 0.48% to 2,069.58.
An index of Asia-Pacific shares excluding Japan
fell 0.88% as the Tokyo Stock Exchange ended the
morning session. Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite lost the most
among major Wall Street indexes.
Markets are also still assessing last week's data, which
showed the U.S. economy created the fewest jobs in seven months
in August, and wondering how the Federal Reserve will respond.
Japan's government said on Thursday it plans to extend
emergency restrictions in Tokyo and other regions in a bid to
curb COVID-19 infections.
SoftBank Group was the biggest drag on the Nikkei,
sliding 1.54%. The stock surged on Wednesday following a $7
billion share-swap deal with Deutsche Telekom.
Uniqlo chain operator Fast Retailing was the
second-biggest drag, falling 0.84%.
Meanwhile, air transport was the worst performing
subsector of the Topix, dropping 1.97%.
Japan Airlines sank 2.39% after sources said the
company is looking to raise 300 billion yen to ride out
anticipated funding challenges amid a continued slump in air
traffic.
Rival ANA Holdings slid 1.63%.
At the other end, the electric and gas subsector
was the outperformer, rising 3.55%.
Potential contender for Japan's prime ministership Taro
Kono, a well-known critic of nuclear energy, moderated his tone
somewhat on Wednesday, saying he would tolerate atomic power for
the time being.
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings was the
biggest gainer on the Nikkei, rallying 11.72%.
Chipmakers Tokyo Electron and Advantest
rose 0.62% and 1.23%, respectively.
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Editing by Ramakrishnan
M.)