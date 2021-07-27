Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nikkei slips on softer Wall Street, record virus cases in Tokyo

07/27/2021 | 11:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - The Nikkei fell to near a six-month low on Wednesday, as a retreat in Wall Street and concerns about rising coronavirus cases soured sentiment ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting.

Shin-Etsu Chemical dipped despite fairly upbeat earnings, while Apple suppliers slipped following the U.S. tech giant's results, signalling some growth stocks could face hurdles as the earnings season comes into a full swing.

Nikkei share average fell 1.15% to 27,648.77, edging near a 6-1/2-month low of 27,330 touched last week. The broader Topix declined 0.73% to 1,923.83, led by 1.09% fall in growth stocks.

The fall came after U.S. peers dipped ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later in the day. The COVID-19 cases in Tokyo jumped to a record high of 2,848.

Shin-Etsu slipped 0.3% after the silicon wafer manufacturer's forecast of a record profit for the current year came almost in line with market expectations.

"Shin-Etsu Chemical's earnings were pretty good but today's market reaction shows the market won't react favourably unless there is a positive surprise," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"While global economic recovery supports the market on the whole, there are risk factors such as rise in coronavirus cases due to Delta variant, concerns about China's crackdown on tech firms. We could see the Nikkei testing 27,000."

Suppliers of Apple saw lacklustre trade as the company forecast revenue growth would slow.

Ibiden dropped 2.5% while Murata Manufacturing lost 1.0%.

Makuake was untraded with offers inundating bids at day's limit price and it looks set to fall 15.9% after the crowdfunding firm slashed its profit outlook for the current year.

Bicycle maker Shimano jumped 4.2% after it revised up its profit forecast above analysts' average estimate.

Nisshin Seifun Group rose 4.7% after the flour milling and food company raised its annual earnings forecast following bumper profits in the April-June quarter.

Mitsubishi Motors jumped 7.7% after the embattled automaker revised up its earnings outlook.

SoftBank Group dropped 3.7% to an eight-month low on worries about China's crackdown on tech firms.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -1.49% 146.77 Delayed Quote.10.61%
IBIDEN CO.,LTD. 2.42% 5930 End-of-day quote.23.16%
MAKUAKE, INC. -1.87% 6310 End-of-day quote.-23.52%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 2.52% 285 End-of-day quote.31.34%
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. -0.06% 9017 End-of-day quote.-3.25%
NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC. 0.17% 1722 End-of-day quote.4.94%
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD. 0.82% 17880 End-of-day quote.-0.89%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -0.25% 7088 End-of-day quote.-12.04%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:03aAustralia's Judo Bank eyes $258 million IPO - sources
RE
12:02aAustralia dollar subdued by China jitters, Sydney lockdown extension
RE
12:02aMCAFEE ENTERPRISE : and FCN Awarded $281M Cybersecurity Contract From Veterans Affairs
BU
07/28Malaysia's June exports rise 27.2% on-year, above forecast
RE
07/27Gold firms above key $1,800 level ahead of Fed policy verdict
RE
07/27India's covid-19 cases reach total of 31.48 mln - health ministry
RE
07/27India's overall covid-19 death toll reaches 422,022 - health ministry
RE
07/27India's daily covid-19 deaths rise by 640 - health ministry
RE
07/27RESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Money Market Operations as on July 27, 2021
PU
07/27India reports 43,654 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Microsoft sees steady cloud growth after record quarterly profit
2Apple says chip shortage reaches iPhone, growth forecast slows
3Google parent Alphabet reaches record quarterly revenue, profit in ad boom
4Starbucks forecasts steamy sales despite pressure in China
5DIGITAL TURBINE, INC. : DIGITAL TURBINE : 5 Things (and 1 Big Secret) About Android Users That All Advertisers..

HOT NEWS