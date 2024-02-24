STORY: The former U.N. Ambassador hopes a stronger-than-expected performance in her home state buoys her long-shot campaign.

She's up against former U.S. president Donald Trump who is seeking to cement his status as the Republican Party's effective presidential nominee in the South Carolina contest.

Trump is overwhelmingly favored to win the vote on Saturday. He swept the first four contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and the U.S. Virgin Islands, knocking out the lion's share of the initially large Republican field along the way.

Haley, a native of South Carolina who served as its governor from 2011 to 2017, dismissed suggestions this week that a home-field defeat would prompt her to end her White House bid, even though she does not have a clear path to the nomination.

She has vowed to press on to Super Tuesday in early March, when 15 states and one U.S. territory will vote, including Texas, Virginia and North Carolina, awarding around one-third of the delegates to July's Republican National Convention, which will choose the nominee.

But a lopsided victory on Saturday for Trump, 77, would only increase pressure on Haley, 52, to drop out so that the former president can turn his attention to campaigning against Biden. The president is already treating Trump as the Republican nominee and painting him as a mortal threat to the republic.