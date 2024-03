Nikki Haley wins Washington, DC, Republican primary, Edison Research projects

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Presidential contender Nikki Haley won the Washington, D.C., Republican primary on Sunday, her first victory in the nominating process and a symbolic win for the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Edison Research said.

