Nikola Corporation Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

09/15/2020 | 03:08pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Nikola Corporation ("Nikola" or the "Company") (NYSE: NKLA) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On September 10, 2020, Hindenburg Research, an investment analyst, issued a report on Nikola Corporation entitled “Nikola: How to Parlay An Ocean of Lies Into a Partnership With the Largest Auto OEM in America[.]” It is alleged in the Hindenburg report that Nikola “is an intricate fraud built on dozens of lies . . .” It is also alleged in this report report, among other things, that Nikola claims to “design[] all key components in house, but they appear to simply be buying or licensing them from third-parties. . . . [W]e found that Nikola actually buys inverters from a company called Cascadia. In a video showing off its ‘in-house’ inverters, Nikola concealed the Cascadia label with a piece of masking tape.” It is further asserted by Hindenburg that investors were misled by Nikola with regard to its battery and hydrogen fuel cell claims, as well as its purported “multi-billion-dollar order book,” which Hindenburg asserts is “filled with fluff.”

Then on September 15, 2020, Nikola shares fell further during intraday trading after a story from Bloomberg News revealed that the SEC examining the electric-truck maker to assess the merits of a short-seller’s report last week raising questions about its business practices.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
