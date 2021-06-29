Nikon Releases the Nikon Z fc DX Z-Mount Mirrorless Camera with a Retro Design and Two Lenses; More Info at B&H

Nikon has announced the launch of the Nikon Z fc DX Z-mount mirrorless camera, a special edition of the Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 lens, and a new 28mm f/2.8 special edition Z-mount lens.

Nikon Z fc—the newest member of Nikon's mirrorless interchangeable lens Z line of cameras with a retro design that harkens back to the company's storied history of SLR film cameras.

The Nikon Z fc’s APS-C sensor sports 20.9MP and is powered by the Nikon EXPEED 6 processor. ISO range goes from ISO 100-51200 with expandability up to 204800 when needed. Video shooters can enjoy 4K recording at 30 fps using the full sensor—no cropping. Slow motion videos at 120 fps in HD 1080p are also available, as is 4K time-lapse shooting for up to 8 hours. The Z fc also features 20 creative shooting modes for those looking for some extra fun and magic in their shots, as well as human and animal eye-detect autofocus modes.

Nikon Z fc Mirrorless Digital Camera

Key Features

20.9MP DX-Format CMOS Sensor

EXPEED 6 Image Processor

UHD 4K and Full HD Video Recording

Eye Autofocus

Built-In Wi-Fi

USB Type-C Connectivity

The Z fc’s USB-C charging and data port allows for tethered shooting as well as external powering of the camera and battery charging. This allows you to shoot stills and videos well past your battery life as long as you are plugged into power. Also, the camera is ready to be your next awesome webcam, with speedy USB-C data transfer and a built-in microphone jack.

The retro design features dials atop the Z fc’s body for dialing up shutter speed, ISO, and exposure compensation. A digital readout shows your selected settings so you can read them before you bring the camera to your eye.

The Z fc weighs in at only 14 oz and features a 3" Vari-Angle LCD screen that flips out and faces forward for vlogging and self-portraits. The OLED electronic viewfinder clocks in at 2360K pixels, and the camera has a full Wi-Fi feature suite for transferring files or allowing the camera to be controlled remotely.

Being released along with the Z fc is a matching silver version of the Nikon Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens, the smallest and lightest Z-mount lens available—weighing in at just 4.8 oz. The camera and silver lens are also available as a kit.

Also available for the Z fc is a Nikon Z 28mm f/2.8 Special Edition lens that is a non-DX lens suitable for full-frame Z cameras while giving Z fc shooters a normal field of view of a 42mm full-frame lens.

