Nilesh Patel Joins Cellanyx Board of Directors

Cellanyx today announced that Nilesh Patel has been appointed to the Cellanyx board of directors. Nilesh is a private equity executive with an extensive background in strategy, operations, analytics and corporate finance. His experience includes senior positions at Devonshire Investors (the private equity arm of Fidelity Investments) and IBM, and most recently, running CFC – a fintech firm.

“Nilesh is an early investor in Cellanyx and shares its vision of developing novel cancer tests based on live tumor cell analysis and advanced AI technologies to enhance clinical decision making,” said Pravin Chaturvedi, PhD, Cellanyx Executive Chairman. “We look forward to his strategic input as Cellanyx advances its lead test for prostate cancer risk stratification towards commercialization and develops other tests in its pipeline.”

Prior to CFC, Nilesh was vice president of strategy & portfolio development at Devonshire Investors – the private equity arm of Fidelity Investments. At Devonshire, Nilesh drove investment strategy and operational improvement for select portfolio companies. He joined Devonshire Investors (then Fidelity Capital) in 2006 and has managed multiple acquisition and portfolio initiatives. He also led the advanced analytics group at Devonshire, advising portfolio companies on data-driven decision making and growth strategies.

Prior to joining Devonshire, Nilesh was Financial Strategist at IBM Corporate Headquarters, involved in investment realignments and acquisition/divestiture projects. He has worked at Booz Allen Hamilton on healthcare and pharma manufacturing engagements. Apart from finance/investment roles, Nilesh has designed & developed several technology solutions, including engineering software at Aspen Technology.

Nilesh received a Bachelor of Technology from Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai and an MBA from the Columbia Business School.

About Cellanyx

Cellanyx is developing a proprietary, living cell phenotypic cancer testing platform to aid clinical decision-making. The company technology provides quantitative, actionable assessments of individual cancer cells in biopsy samples using multiple phenotypic biochemical and biophysical markers of tumor aggressiveness and metastatic potential. Cellanyx has demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept with its lead test in development, a test to improve risk stratification in men with prostate cancer. Learn more at www.cellanyx.com.

