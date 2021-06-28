Log in
Nimble Therapeutics and RayzeBio : Announce Strategic Research Collaboration to Discover & Develop Novel Peptide-Based Radiopharmaceuticals

06/28/2021 | 11:01am EDT
Nimble Therapeutics and RayzeBio today announced the companies have entered a strategic collaboration to discover and develop novel peptide-based radiopharmaceuticals for treatment of cancer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005106/en/

“We are excited to welcome RayzeBio to our growing family of partners,” said Jigar Patel, Ph.D., CEO of Nimble Therapeutics. “Through our pioneering work, we have built a platform to rapidly identify drug-like hits and optimize them into leads, and conduct elaborate medicinal chemistry campaigns to engineer candidates with optimal potency, selectivity, stability, and other important attributes. This agreement with RayzeBio underscores the value inherent in Nimble’s platform to advancing the radiopharmaceutical field.”

“Nimble’s platform technology is promising,” said Ken Song, M.D., CEO of RayzeBio. “Nimble’s rational approach to using its platform to identify novel peptide-like molecules allows us to further expand our radiopharmaceutical pipeline and pursue multiple therapeutic programs in parallel.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Nimble will receive an undisclosed upfront payment, research reimbursements and may also receive further milestone payments and royalties on sales of resulting products. RayzeBio has exclusive rights to develop and commercialize peptides discovered under the collaboration, and an option to further expand the collaboration to include additional targets.

About Nimble Therapeutics

Nimble Therapeutics is a biotechnology company revolutionizing the discovery & development of peptide therapeutics. The company’s discovery platform integrates leading-edge peptide synthesis, bioinformatic and chemoinformatic tools, a variety of naïve and scaffolded chemical libraries, custom screening and validation assays, and accelerated medicinal chemistry. The company has established partnerships with leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies, and seeks to leverage its technology across many therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit www.nimbletherapeutics.com.

About RayzeBio

RayzeBio is a biotechnology company focused on improving outcomes for people with cancer by harnessing the power of targeted radioisotopes. With a focus on clinically validated solid tumor targets, RayzeBio is developing novel peptide mimetic binders to deliver potent therapeutic radioisotopes such as Actinium-225, an alpha-emitter. The company is backed by a syndicate of sophisticated healthcare investors and was established in 2020. For additional information, please visit www.rayzebio.com


© Business Wire 2021
