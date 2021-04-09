Log in
Nimbus Therapeutics : Presents In Vivo Data Showing Single-Agent and Combination Activity of HPK1 Inhibitor

04/09/2021 | 12:02am EDT
Nimbus Therapeutics, a biotechnology company designing breakthrough medicines through structure-based drug discovery and development, today announced the presentation of data from the company’s HPK1 inhibitor program in a poster at the AACR Annual Meeting held virtually April 10-15, 2021.

Newly disclosed data show that Nimbus’ small-molecule HPK1 inhibitor, NMBS-2, demonstrates significant tumor growth inhibition as a single agent and in combination with anti-PD1 in multiple mouse syngeneic tumor models. In combination with anti-PD1, NMBS-2 restored cytokine secretion from exhausted human T cells and induced robust tumor growth inhibition in the CT-26 model. Furthermore, animals treated with NMBS-2 and anti-PD1 showed complete rejection of subsequently reintroduced CT-26 tumor cells, suggesting the establishment of a robust and durable immune memory.

“Building on our promising findings to date demonstrating the anti-tumor immune activity of NMBS-2, these latest data provide a compelling picture of its potential clinical utility in a range of tumor types — both as a single agent and as a combination therapy with anti-PD1 treatment,” said Peter Tummino, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Nimbus. “We’re rapidly progressing IND-enabling studies of NMBS-2 now with plans to initiate first-in-human studies in the second half of 2021.”

About Nimbus Therapeutics

Nimbus Therapeutics designs breakthrough medicines. Utilizing its powerful structure-based drug discovery engine, Nimbus designs potent and selective small molecule compounds targeting proteins that are known to be fundamental drivers of pathology in highly prevalent human diseases and which have proven difficult for other drug makers to tackle. The company’s LLC/subsidiary architecture enables diverse and synergistic partnerships to deliver breakthrough medicines. Nimbus is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. www.nimbustx.com


© Business Wire 2021
