Nine Non-Banking Financial Companies (including one Housing Finance Company) surrender their Certificate of Registration to Reserve Bank of India
January 13, 2022
Nine Non-Banking Financial Companies (including one Housing Finance
Company) surrender their Certificate of Registration to Reserve Bank of India
The following eight Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) have surrendered the Certificate of Registration (CoR) granted to them by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The RBI, in exercise of powers conferred on it under Section 45-IA (6) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, has therefore cancelled their CoR.
Sr.
Name of the
Registered Office Address
CoR No.
CoR
Cancellation
No.
Company
Issued on
Order Date
1
M/s Dholadhar
Mann Filling Station,
B-06.00590
February
October 27,
Investments Private
Kotwali Bazar, Tehsil
|
05, 2008
2021
Limited
Dharamshala,
|
Kangra, Himachal Pradesh-
176 215
2
M/s Goodwill
No. 29(8), Haddows Road,
B-07.00532
December
November
Financial Services
Chennai - 600 006
|
05, 2000
10, 2021
Private Limited
|
3
M/s Morgan
18th Floor, Tower 2, One
|
N-13.02091
May 26,
November
Stanley India
World Center, 841 Jupiter
|
2015
15, 2021
Securities Private
Textile Mill Compound,
|
Limited
Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower
|
Parel, Mumbai- 400 013
4
M/s Sankalp
SD-236, Shanti Nagar,
B-10.00180
July 04,
December
Granites Private
Near ESI Hospital,
|
2002
09, 2021
Limited
Hatwara Road,
|
Jaipur, Rajasthan- 302 006
5
M/s Yardley
1, Sukhia Building CHSL,
|
13.01321
December
December
Investment and
3rd Floor, 14/14 A, Cawasji
|
06, 1999
27, 2021
Trading Company
Patel Road, Horniman
|
Private Limited
Circle, Fort, Mumbai- 400
|
001
6
M/s Sri Shirdi
104, Jaya Enclave, Sai baba
|
N-09.00430
February
December
Credit and Finance
Temple Street, Dwarkapuri
|
22, 2010
30, 2021
Private Limited
Colony, Punjagutta,
|
Hyderabad - 500 082
7
M/s Mangalam
41, Chowringhee Road,
|
05.02215
May 16,
December
Softwares Pvt Ltd
Park Street, Kolkata-700
|
1998
30, 2021
071
8
M/s West Bengal
"Protiti", 23 Abanindranath
|
B-05.04634
August 06,
December
Industrial
Thakur Sarani, Kolkata- 700
|
2019
30, 2021
Development
017
|
Corpn Ltd
2
As such, the above companies shall not transact the business of a Non-Banking Financial Institution, as defined in clause (a) of Section 45-I of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.
Further, the following Housing Finance Company has surrendered the CoR granted by National Housing Bank (NHB). The RBI, in exercise of powers conferred on it under Section 29A (6) of the National Housing Bank Act, 1987, has therefore cancelled the CoR.
Sr.
Name of the
Registered Office
CoR No.
CoR
Cancellation
No.
Company
Address
Issued on
Order Date
1
M/s Indie
C-703, Lokhandwala
|
05.0180.19
May 15,
November
Homefin
Residency, Manjrekar
|
(issued by
2019
23, 2021
Private Limited
Lane, Off. Dr. E. Moses
|
NHB)
Road, Worli, Mumbai,
|
Maharashtra- 400 018
As such, the above company shall neither transact the business of a Housing Finance Institution nor of a Non-Banking Financial Institution as defined in National Housing Bank Act, 1987 and Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, respectively.
Press Release: 2021-2022/1539
(Yogesh Dayal)
Chief General Manager
