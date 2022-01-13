Nine Non-Banking Financial Companies (including one Housing Finance Company) surrender their Certificate of Registration to Reserve Bank of India

The following eight Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) have surrendered the Certificate of Registration (CoR) granted to them by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The RBI, in exercise of powers conferred on it under Section 45-IA (6) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, has therefore cancelled their CoR.

As such, the above companies shall not transact the business of a Non-Banking Financial Institution, as defined in clause (a) of Section 45-I of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Further, the following Housing Finance Company has surrendered the CoR granted by National Housing Bank (NHB). The RBI, in exercise of powers conferred on it under Section 29A (6) of the National Housing Bank Act, 1987, has therefore cancelled the CoR.

Sr. Name of the Registered Office CoR No. CoR Cancellation No. Company Address Issued on Order Date 1 M/s Indie C-703, Lokhandwala 05.0180.19 May 15, November Homefin Residency, Manjrekar (issued by 2019 23, 2021 Private Limited Lane, Off. Dr. E. Moses NHB) Road, Worli, Mumbai, Maharashtra- 400 018

As such, the above company shall neither transact the business of a Housing Finance Institution nor of a Non-Banking Financial Institution as defined in National Housing Bank Act, 1987 and Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, respectively.