Nine Non-Banking Financial Companies (including one Housing Finance Company) surrender their Certificate of Registration to Reserve Bank of India

01/13/2022 | 07:41am EST
�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, फोटर्, मुंबई-400001

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

January 13, 2022

Nine Non-Banking Financial Companies (including one Housing Finance

Company) surrender their Certificate of Registration to Reserve Bank of India

The following eight Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) have surrendered the Certificate of Registration (CoR) granted to them by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The RBI, in exercise of powers conferred on it under Section 45-IA (6) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, has therefore cancelled their CoR.

Sr.

Name of the

Registered Office Address

CoR No.

CoR

Cancellation

No.

Company

Issued on

Order Date

1

M/s Dholadhar

Mann Filling Station,

B-06.00590

February

October 27,

Investments Private

Kotwali Bazar, Tehsil

05, 2008

2021

Limited

Dharamshala,

Kangra, Himachal Pradesh-

176 215

2

M/s Goodwill

No. 29(8), Haddows Road,

B-07.00532

December

November

Financial Services

Chennai - 600 006

05, 2000

10, 2021

Private Limited

3

M/s Morgan

18th Floor, Tower 2, One

N-13.02091

May 26,

November

Stanley India

World Center, 841 Jupiter

2015

15, 2021

Securities Private

Textile Mill Compound,

Limited

Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower

Parel, Mumbai- 400 013

4

M/s Sankalp

SD-236, Shanti Nagar,

B-10.00180

July 04,

December

Granites Private

Near ESI Hospital,

2002

09, 2021

Limited

Hatwara Road,

Jaipur, Rajasthan- 302 006

5

M/s Yardley

1, Sukhia Building CHSL,

13.01321

December

December

Investment and

3rd Floor, 14/14 A, Cawasji

06, 1999

27, 2021

Trading Company

Patel Road, Horniman

Private Limited

Circle, Fort, Mumbai- 400

001

6

M/s Sri Shirdi

104, Jaya Enclave, Sai baba

N-09.00430

February

December

Credit and Finance

Temple Street, Dwarkapuri

22, 2010

30, 2021

Private Limited

Colony, Punjagutta,

Hyderabad - 500 082

7

M/s Mangalam

41, Chowringhee Road,

05.02215

May 16,

December

Softwares Pvt Ltd

Park Street, Kolkata-700

1998

30, 2021

071

8

M/s West Bengal

"Protiti", 23 Abanindranath

B-05.04634

August 06,

December

Industrial

Thakur Sarani, Kolkata- 700

2019

30, 2021

Development

017

Corpn Ltd

2

As such, the above companies shall not transact the business of a Non-Banking Financial Institution, as defined in clause (a) of Section 45-I of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Further, the following Housing Finance Company has surrendered the CoR granted by National Housing Bank (NHB). The RBI, in exercise of powers conferred on it under Section 29A (6) of the National Housing Bank Act, 1987, has therefore cancelled the CoR.

Sr.

Name of the

Registered Office

CoR No.

CoR

Cancellation

No.

Company

Address

Issued on

Order Date

1

M/s Indie

C-703, Lokhandwala

05.0180.19

May 15,

November

Homefin

Residency, Manjrekar

(issued by

2019

23, 2021

Private Limited

Lane, Off. Dr. E. Moses

NHB)

Road, Worli, Mumbai,

Maharashtra- 400 018

As such, the above company shall neither transact the business of a Housing Finance Institution nor of a Non-Banking Financial Institution as defined in National Housing Bank Act, 1987 and Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, respectively.

Press Release: 2021-2022/1539

(Yogesh Dayal)

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 12:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
